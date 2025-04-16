The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

In today’s digital age, social media has become a staple of our daily lives. Platforms like Instagram, Tiktok and X offer us the opportunity to stay connected, share our lives and watch the experiences of others. Yet, when I scroll through my feed, I often end up comparing my life, my body, my academics and my relationships to what I see online.

I know I am not alone with this feeling. For many women, this constant exposure to others’ seemingly superb lives and flawless images often leads to feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt and insecurity. Social media has created a space where the idea of the “perfect woman” is constantly being perpetuated, leaving little room for irregularity.

The influencers we see on social media are showing us only a carefully curated version of their lives. Whether it is perfectly posed photos, edited videos, or filtered selfies, everything has been staged to create the illusion of flawlessness. It is easy to get sucked into this false version of reality and start questioning your own worth. How many times have I caught myself scrolling through TikTok, seeing videos of women with perfect makeup, styled hair and a flawless outfit, and wondered, “why don’t I look like that?” The truth is, this is a universal feeling. Many women are constantly measuring their worth against these filtered images, and it is exhausting.

Research backs up the harmful effects of this common experience. A 2023 study by the American Psychological Association revealed that reducing time on social media for a few weeks led to significant improvements in the participants’ confidence level. It is no surprise that witnessing picture-perfect versions of others’ lives can make us feel like we are not enough.

As women, we are often taught to compare ourselves to others, and the increased use of social media has transformed this pressure into a never-ending cycle. It very easily becomes a trap, and before we know it, we are lost to a web of self-criticism and anxiety.

Social media amplifies the idea of the “perfect woman.” Through our feed, we are fed an image of success, beauty and happiness that is often unattainable. The “perfect woman” is often depicted as having a certain body type, a sought-after career, a happy relationship and an Instagram feed full of stunning pictures.

However, that projected vision is fabricated and contains only parts of the truth, and no one can attain that standard. Even women who appear to fit this mold still face struggles, yet social media does not show these behind-the-scenes moments. The concept of the “perfect woman” is a construct formed to keep women feeling insecure and doubtful. The pressure to meet these standards is immense for women and teen girls, with many often wondering if they will ever measure up.

For me, this constant comparison not only impacts how I view myself, but also how I relate to other women. It is easy to get lost in the cycle of judging others’ lives based on what we are spoon-fed on social media. Instead of celebrating the qualities that make us special, it often feels like we are in competition with one another. I have caught myself feeling envious of other women’s successes, talents or physical appearances, instead of appreciating their individuality. We need to change that mindset. Supporting other women and lifting each other up is much more fulfilling than comparing ourselves to one another.

I think the key to overcoming these feelings is remembering that social media only shows the highlights. No one’s life is as flawless as it may look in a post. With every seamless photo or extravagant vacation, there are moments of vulnerability, failure and growth. Social media is a powerful resource, but it needs mindfulness. Users, including myself, need to remember that we are more than the images we view online.

By celebrating diversity and the qualities that make us unique, rather than the number of likes we receive, we can all journey towards self-acceptance. By ignoring the pressure to be the “perfect woman” and instead focusing on real-life achievements and connections, we can reclaim our confidence.