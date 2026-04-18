The Benefits Of Journaling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Journaling is an effective yet easy way to help manage your mental health. There are a variety of benefits, which include a reduction in anxiety, stress, and depression.

Journaling allows one to track their symptoms on a daily basis. In turn, one is able to identify certain things that trigger them, allowing them to go about their day more thoughtfully. In addition, one can reflect on ways to better help themselves in those situations and prioritize what’s on their mind.

For the past few weeks I have started journaling, and I can say I felt the positive effects, like acting less impulsively. Sometimes a moment can feel extremely intense, and it can be difficult to think rationally. However, writing down my thoughts has allowed me to process my emotions effectively. Afterwards, I can make a more appropriate decision.

I think it is also important to remember that journaling doesn’t have to be complicated. Write down your thoughts, maybe without a clear structure or coherent sentences. As long as you get it out.

Source: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content?ContentTypeID=1&ContentID=4552