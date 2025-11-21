Feeling Stressed? Here’s 5 Tips to Prevent Stress Paralysis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the feeling: being so stressed that you feel a little scared when you wake up, just knowing the amount of work waiting for you. In my opinion, the week before Thanksgiving has always felt like hell week in terms of coursework. However, overwhelming levels of stress can sometimes make us feel like we’re living on autopilot or functioning like a robot. Part of living a balanced life, and maintaining your own well-being, is being aware of this stress and enforcing small methods to manage it, even when it feels overwhelming. That being said, here are five tips for managing your stress so it doesn’t pull you away from the enjoyable parts of your week:

Even when busy, build short breaks into your day.

Five minutes of walking, stretching, or stepping outside can lighten your emotional load, and bring a sense of calm. Personally, walking around for even a little bit can completely change my mood.

Break tasks into small pieces

Even overwhelming assignments feel more manageable when you focus on one step instead of the whole mountain.Try to think in terms of what is doable in the moment, not all that needs to be done in general.

Set realistic expectations for yourself

You don’t need to do everything perfectly, consistency is often better than perfection. Lowering unnecessary pressure actually improves productivity, and reduces stress.



Limit your distractions during work

Put your phone across the room, turn on DND, or study somewhere that naturally keeps you focused. As someone who loves DND, I highly recommend this.



Talk to a friend when you’re overwhelmed

Sharing how you feel with a friend, sibling, or even writing it out can help you process stress instead of storing it. Personally, any minor inconvenience in my life, and I immediately call my sister and start venting. Maybe don’t do it as often as me, but opening up to people you love will save you many hours of individual rumination.