Have you ever got in your car, turned the music up to full volume, and just burst into tears? Stormed into your room and screamed into the pillow? What about fully going off on one of your friends or family members just because you had a bad day?

If you haven’t done any of these things, I’m sure you’ve at least felt like it. Regardless of what your definition of “crashing out” is, know that it is completely normal to do it once in a while. Key phrase: once in a while. It shouldn’t be an everyday thing. This article will go more in-depth into “crashout culture” as a whole, ways to make your crashout more satisfying, and alternatives to crashing out.

What is Crashing Out?

Per Urban Dictionary, the dictionary definition of crashing out is to “go insane” or “go stupid.” In other words, it’s a full-blown mental breakdown. Usually, it doesn’t happen until a lot of emotions are built up. It’s an explosion of pent-up feelings.

I also want to point out that there is a negative connotation when it comes to women crashing out versus men. When a woman crashes out, everyone says she’s overreacting. In the case of a man, his behavior is almost always excused because he’s just “being a man.”

So, girls, I want to reiterate to you: do you! Do not let society tell you your reactions are invalid. (I recommend the song “mad woman” by Taylor Swift; it totally encapsulates the way women are treated for feeling out their emotions.) Feel your feelings!

Crash-Out Tips

Make a Playlist Choose some emotional, rage-inducing music to have in the background while you let your feelings out. (Click here for an already made one I recommend for my busy girls who don’t have time to make one). Put Your Phone on Do Not Disturb Make sure that if you are going to use your phone, you have your notifications off and social media closed. When your emotions are high, sometimes you end up rant-posting or sending texts you probably shouldn’t send. Find a Safe Place Even though you can’t always control where a crash happens, it is best to make sure that you are doing it in a safe (both physically and mentally) location. You don’t want to put yourself in a vulnerable position where someone is being nosy or a random stranger is trying to harm you. Have Confidants Having a group of friends or trusted family members on standby to help you in tough situations is a must. Better yet, a group crashout can definitely be a bonding experience. Sometimes, you need to be with people who are also going through similar situations.

Alternatives to Crashing Out

Even though crashouts are totally valid, they shouldn’t be the only way you let your energy out. Here are some mental health outlets I suggest trying to minimize the need for crashouts.

Journaling Writing down your feelings might be useful so you don’t always have to scream them. The Stoic app has multiple prompts, engagement tools, and a freewrite template that allows you to truly let your feelings out on the device of your choice. Meditation Take yourself to a peaceful place mentally and breathe away the anger. Headspace has guided meditations for personalized purposes. YouTube also has plenty of free specialized videos that you can utilize. Therapy For heavy burdens, consider seeking a professional whom you can vent to and find a path to healing. Zocdoc is a free tool that allows you to find therapists covered by your insurance in your area.

Crashing out is a normal thing to do once in a while. It allows you to let out the pent-up stress of everyday life as a late teen/20something. Hopefully, these tips and alternatives are useful to you.

