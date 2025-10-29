Finding Calm Between Classes (Especially During Midterm Season)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season at San Jose State feels like a marathon you didn’t train for. Between cramming for exams, writing essays, showing up for club meetings, and still trying to maintain some form of a social life, it’s easy to forget to breathe, literally.

But even during the busiest weeks of the semester, there’s still room to find small moments of calm. You don’t have to meditate for an hour or completely check out from your responsibilities to reset.

Sometimes, finding peace between classes comes down to the little things, those five-minute pauses that help you feel human again.

For starters, take a walk around campus. It sounds simple, but it works. Whether it’s a lap around Tower Lawn, sitting under the palm trees near the Student Union, or watching the fountains by the César E. Chávez Monument, changing your scenery, “and stepping away from your laptop”, does wonders for your brain.

San Jose weather might not give us crisp East Coast fall air, but a warm breeze and a few minutes of sunshine can still recharge you.

If walking isn’t your thing, find a quiet corner and just breathe. The MLK Library has plenty of cozy spots on the upper floors, perfect for relaxing or listening to your favorite playlist. I like to bring my airpods, play something calm like Hozier or Lana Del Ray, and just let my thoughts slow down for a bit.

It’s a small act of self-care, but it makes a huge difference.

And speaking of playlists, sometimes calm doesn’t mean silence. For some people, peace sounds like lofi beats, or indie music. It’s about finding what grounds you.

Try building a “study serenity” playlist or one that helps you transition between chaos and focus. You’ll be surprised at how much it helps set your mental rhythm throughout the day.

Another underrated way to find calm? Romanticize your downtime. Instead of thinking of your 1 hour gap between classes as “wasted time,” treat it like a mini reset. Grab a coffee from Philz or Academic Coffee, sit by the window, and just exist for a bit.

Scroll through Pinterest, doodle in your notebook, or people-watch. You’re allowed to take a breather between chapters of your day.

Of course, finding calm doesn’t mean ignoring your responsibilities, it means giving yourself permission to rest within them. You don’t have to earn your breaks. You deserve them simply because you’re human, and you’re doing your best.

The pressure to constantly be productive is real, especially during midterms, but rest is what keeps you going. Think of it like recharging your laptop, it won’t run if you never plug it in.

This time of year is stressful for everyone. Grades, deadlines, group projects, it’s a lot. But remember: you’re not alone in feeling overwhelmed. Every student you pass on 7th Street is probably just as tired, caffeinated, and stressed as you are.

So be gentle with yourself. Breathe between classes. Take that extra minute to stretch before your next lecture.

At the end of the day, finding calm doesn’t require a full escape, it’s about reclaiming small moments for yourself amid the noise. Because sometimes, peace isn’t found in perfect stillness. It’s found in a deep breath between classes, under the San Jose sun, reminding yourself that you’ve got this.

Tag us @HerCampusSJSU and share how you find calm on campus, your favorite quiet spot, playlist, or midterm self-care ritual.