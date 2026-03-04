Enjoying Rainy Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In California, it’s rare when we get rain and when we do it usually rains further up North or down South. But when we do get rain, it starts to pour nonstop. As we hear the news, we know that these next few days will be rainy consistently on some days and on and off on other days.

Since it’s winter, it has been somewhat cold. Besides, a few weeks ago we had days that were a little above 70 F, and now it’s cold and rainy. Sometimes, when it rains you begin to wonder what to do during the rainy days.

The Perception of Cold Weather and Rain

When it comes to rain, many people tend to think negatively. Some people think that you can get sick immediately after they’re outside, but others think that when it rains it means that you can’t have fun.

However, according to Tanner Dunn, who is a family nurse practitioner at the Mayo Clinic Health System, commented that the rain doesn’t make you sick: “However, the effects that rain can have on your body can make you more susceptible to illness.”

In other words, there can be a misconception about rain getting you sick.

Many of us love the rain, but the only downside is that many would just rather stay at home, cozy up with a blanket on the couch, and watch something while drinking something hot.

But it doesn’t always have to be that way. There are different ways to enjoy a rainy day.

Styling Your Outfits

Even though it may not be too cold outside, you never really know how the temperature will be. Wearing clothes that can keep you warm and stylish at the same time can help enjoy the rainy weather a bit more.

Activities To Do At Home/Dorm

When it comes to doing something at home or in your dorm rooms, it can get pretty boring. A few things that you can do in your home or dorm is try a new hobby, learn a new recipe, or work on homework.

On The Road

Make sure to program your commute efficiently. There can be debris from trees or floods on the road, so make sure not to drive fast. Overall, drive safely, even if that means you’re going out to get food, coffee, or heading to work and school.

Spend Time With Your Loved Ones

Spending time with loved ones can help you enjoy these rainy days. You can all enjoy each other’s company by watching a movie/show or playing games. When it comes to your pets, they are also a part of the family, playing games with them along with your loved ones can help pass the time better.

Prepare For A “Just In Case” Situation

It’s always better to make sure during these rainy times to make sure everything is in check. That can mean you double checking that lanterns have batteries or charging your generator. It’s always better to have things prepared for those ‘just in case’ scenarios.

Dealing with the rain can be very stressful. But as long as you’re careful, it can be fun and not too difficult to deal with. Stay safe!



