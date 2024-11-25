The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before starting college, I never took naps (like EVER). But after adjusting to the college lifestyle and completing assignments that left me exhausted, I started to see why my friends would schedule naps into their days and decided to try it out. At first, I found myself not being able to fall asleep easily or feeling restless after waking up. But by doing these few tricks, I have been able to take some of the best naps of my life:

1. Sleep in a cold environment.

When I go to bed at night, I need to be in a cold room, so naturally I need the same temperature for nap time! By putting on a nearby fan or just cracking the window, I find the perfect amount of chill I need to pass out.

2. Use minimal lighting.

When I take naps, I usually turn off every light in my room except the LED lights that line my ceiling. I have found that red LED lights create a calm and sleepy environment that is perfect for taking naps or going to bed at night. I also love natural light, so keeping the blinds open is a must for me.

3. Listen to a chill playlist.

When I first started taking naps, I would usually drift off to sleep while listening to music and have now found that I take my best naps when I listen to slow music. From my own experiences, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and The Lumineers do a great job due to their mellow vibes, which put me right to sleep. Sometimes I also search combinations of “sleep playlist” or “nap time” on Spotify and pick a pre-made playlist (“peaceful music to fall asleep to” by Kelle_Nielsen on Spotify is amazing).

These are just a few tips to drift off to the best nap possible. Most of my naps on average are about 45 minutes long, but you just have to find the best time for your body! Of course, fluffy pillows, weighted stuffed animals, and a cozy blanket are also essentials for the perfect nap!

Happy dreaming!