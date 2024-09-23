How Burnout Helped Jumpstart My Wellness Journey 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a heavily involved student in college, I am no stranger to the effects of dealing with stress. I worked for the last three years on completing my English degree and pursuing two different minor/concentrations in different fields. I am a part of the Honors program on campus and spend countless hours pursuing research in the fields of literature and communication. I am also a theater performer and writer when I am not huddled over books. I manage to do everything but rarely consider looking at the aftereffects.

The official definition of “burnout” according to “Psychology Today” is a “state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged or repeated stress.” I first encountered burnout while rushing to finish an assignment before going to theater rehearsal last year. Instead of diving right in like I usually do, I ended up staring at my screen not doing anything. Thoughts were popping in my head that were doubtful, saying: “What is the point?” or “Why am I doing this?” I never really felt that way regarding doing homework before, but I just thought it would be a one-time thing.

Then, the way I was going about my day started to change dramatically. I started handing in assignments at the last minute and zoning out in class. I never felt like I was 100% involved in the clubs that I put in so much time for. My habits changed dramatically too; after feeling like I could not do anything, I would end up using my phone excessively and not sleeping. I was not concerned with what I was eating as long as I was surviving.

After stopping and finding a coping system, I have a lot to reflect on because of the work that I did. It is a balance of helping your mind and your habits that makes you feel like a whole person again.

For the longest time, I have always struggled with separating my identities of both being a “student” and a “person.” I thought prioritizing my needs as a “student” was going to make me feel my best as a “person.” Realizing and then separating the two identities is what made me recognize that I have a whole set of needs that I did not know even existed. It took me some time to establish them and learn how they worked within my personal relationships.

After going through that journey, I have been experimenting with keeping habits that work well for me. I have been trying to try different things to make my body feel its best: going on long walks, doing yoga, trying out spin classes. I have also tried focusing on eating things that work well for me instead of what’s convenient. Last summer was spent enjoying acai bowls and poke bowls. I am also working on making time for myself as well as other people that value me.

Going through burnout and trying to figure out my life to find a new normal was very hard. Everyone’s journey is going to be different with recognizing signs and finding coping strategies. I just hope people can take my story and realize whatever burnout is happening is okay, and it’s normal to experience it while being in your twenties.

