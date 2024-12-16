The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Beginning my junior year of college has brought on a new sense of responsibility. I moved into an on-campus apartment that comes complete with my own room, a living room, multiple bathrooms, and a full kitchen. Along with that, I made the controversial decision to cancel my meal plan. I always had trouble finding food at the dining hall that made me feel good. Since I have been cooking my own meals, I have been eating more nutritious meals and better amounts too. Plus, I spend way less at the grocery store than I would on a meal plan.

Now here’s the deal. I certainly do not cook every meal or even every day. For breakfast and lunch, I keep it simple with some eggs, cereal, a bagel, or even a parfait if I’m feeling fancy. Sometimes I do grab a quick meal on campus using royal debit. For dinner, I prep an elaborate meal at the beginning of the week and then eat it for the rest of the week. I thought that I would get tired of eating the same meal repeatedly, but it honestly has not been an issue. Listed below are my top 3 meals that I have made this semester. All of these meals are not only affordable on a college budget but also completely customizable and beginner friendly.

Creamy Basil Pesto Pasta with Chicken and Green Beans

In my opinion, you cannot go wrong with a simple pasta meal. This creamy basil pesto pasta is the perfect mix of fresh basil and creaminess. The sauce is lighter than traditional basil pesto sauce. You can make your own sauce if you want, but I bought a premade one. I always try to include protein in my meals, so I added chicken. You can pair it with any vegetable of your choice.

Basil Pesto Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Bake paired with White Rice and Roasted Cauliflower

This basil pesto mozzarella tomato mozzarella chicken bake is fresh, cheesy, and rich. This meal feels sophisticated when you eat it but is actually quite simple to prepare. All you have to do is pile pesto, mozzarella slices, and tomato on top of chicken breast cutlets. I have even experimented with different types of pesto. I would recommend basil and ricotta pesto if your looking for a smoother texture. You can also roast any of your preferred veggies. I have tried roasting potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, and carrots in addition to cauliflower.

Balsamic Chicken paired with Baked Potatoes and Green Beans

Balsamic chicken is my all-time favorite meal to eat! It’s tender, juicy, sweet, tangy, and savory all at once. I make the marinade at home and the trick is to double the recipe and marinate the chicken for no more than 2-4 hours. This allows for the chicken to be the perfect juiciness. The taste of balsamic chicken pairs well with almost any side dish. I have also made this meal paired with sweet potato, vodka blush penne, and mixed vegetables.

I hope you give them a try!