As a Kinesiology major, I am very passionate about the importance of movement and activity in each person’s daily life. Our bodies were meant to move, and unfortunately, the sedentary lifestyle can pose negative consequences. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sedentary lifestyle habits can increase a person’s risk of developing health conditions such as coronary heart disease, hypertension, colon cancer, and diabetes mellitus (National Center for Health Statistics). The CDC recommends getting 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week (National Center for Health Statistics). Now, this does not mean one needs to perform intense sprints and difficult workouts for 150 minutes each week. It can be something as simple as a brisk walk that can be included in these 150 minutes. I am an avid long-distance runner, but I do suffer from many running-related injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis. Whenever I cannot complete 150 minutes of contact full-body weight training (such as running, jogging, or walking), I must be creative with how to implement activity into my week. I want to describe some of my cross-training methods in case someone else is experiencing similar circumstances related to injury and wants to continue movement activities without directly placing stress on the joints, tendons, and muscles that might be injured.

My go-to cross-training exercise that is most like running is the elliptical. It has a gliding movement and is continuous, just as long-distance running is. However, because it does not involve the feet encountering the ground or concrete with each step taken, it reduces the amount of stress placed on the lower leg joints, which can be overused in those who participate in running. The elliptical allows me to get a difficult workout in with the ability to alter resistances on the machine and give my shins a break from the constant pitter-patter against the concrete that running brings.

My next go-to cross-training exercise is stationary or regular biking. Biking is not as similar a movement to running, but it is certainly cardio that can work to maintain fitness in an individual. It also involves limited stress to the joints and can be fun if done on a pretty trail or even a Peloton bike with enhanced features. It is different in that it does not involve the arms swinging or moving throughout the movement but is a great exercise for the lower legs without directly stressing the hip, knee, and ankle joints against a hard surface.

My last go-to cross-training exercise is swimming. Swimming is an excellent sport or activity that places the least amount of stress on joints and ligaments due to the properties of water. If you have ever been in a swimming pool, then you know how much lighter your body feels while in the water. The “reduced weight” feeling that you experience means that less force or stress is placed on the joints while in the water. The only reason it is my last choice of cross-training is because of personal preference and its prevalent differences compared with running. Swimming is even used for those who are in rehabilitation for injuries due to the lower amount of stress placed on the body.

While I love running and working out, I also realize that I need to listen to my body and not overdo it. These are three of my favorite cross-training methods (there are many more) that I like to implement when my body is feeling beaten up but I want to maintain my fitness or get a workout in. I hope everyone reading this makes an extra effort to listen to their bodies and do what feels right for them along with personal preferences, but these are my go-to methods!

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

“Prevalence of Sedentary Leisure-time Behavior Among Adults in the United States.” National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 06 November 2015, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hestat/sedentary/sedentary.htm#:~:text=Sedentary%20behavior%20has%20been%20identified,colon%20cancer%2C%20and%20diabetes%20mellitus.