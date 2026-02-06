Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sad woman sitting in room
Sad woman sitting in room
Photo by Liza Summer from Pexels
SBU | Wellness > Mental Health

The Weight Of Anxiety

Amelia Homac Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t realize how heavy anxiety was until I noticed how often it followed me everywhere. Some days, I’m already fatigued when I wake up, my stomach drops when getting an email, and it even slows down my replaying of conversations in my head long after they have ended. Anxiety can be so suppressed that you might not even notice it. Sometimes it may just be that nagging feeling of anxiety that you hear as a constant drone from college life.

On campus, it seems like everybody is always on the go, constantly productive, and always achieving something remarkable. It feels like there is an unspoken pressure to be at the same level as everyone else, even when you are barely holding it together. I have found myself measuring my value by my grades or how I look to others. Anxiety dwells in that thought pattern; it scares me that if I take some time for myself, I am going to miss something, and if that happens, that means I have failed.

Anxiety is tough because it is so invisible. I can be very focused in class, nodding and smiling, but at the same time, my mind is spinning over all the things I haven’t done and all the things I might have done wrong. I can be so cheerful and joking with friends that nobody would guess that I am worried that I have said something that they might not like. To others, things may seem alright, but internally, I feel that I am always on the lookout for something to go wrong.

For so many years, I was convinced that anxiety was the kind of thing you had to force yourself through without complaining. I really thought that if other people experienced it, it would be so little, and that if I talked about it, I would be considered weak; however, acting as if I were okay just resulted in it becoming greater. The fact is, if you disregard your anxiety, it won’t go away; it will only change into a quieter, more suffocating feeling.

For me, really, the main thing that I have been acknowledging is that anxiety is simply one of the things that happens in my life. I have found that being able to openly talk with friends/family, taking time off if I have been feeling tired, and letting myself say that it’s okay to be down at times have all been small but significant steps in the right direction, and some days can still be tough, and there’s nothing wrong with that either.

If you have anxiety during college, I just want you to know that you’re not the only one, even if it seems so. Your struggle doesn’t make you a failure, and if you need some time, you aren’t behind. College is not only about getting a career, but it’s also about learning to care for yourself, and sometimes, deciding to go on softly is more than enough.

Amelia Homac

SBU '28

Amelia Homac is a proud member of St. Bonaventure's Her Campus. She creates articles weekly on a wide range of topics. She hopes to grow and inspire with all the incredible experiences that Her Campus has to share, while being a girl who's passionate about being creative and making a positive impact.

She is currently a Sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, studying Business Marketing. Amelia is very involved on campus, this includes Her Campus, C4, ENACTUS, Empower, but it also include other activites like being an Ambassador, and the hope of becoming a member of LAUNCH's social media team.

Apart from academics and clubs, Amelia's life revolves around the love of being around her friends, listening to music, and rewatching her favorite shows. Amelia loves hiking with her family in the Adirondack Mountains, and loves to talk about how she has read all of Jane Austen's books. So when she isn't writing an article, she can be found at the library, sipping her iced chai and rewatching her favorite show.