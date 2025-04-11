Self-Care Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having a summer theme is a lot of fun. Recently, there’s been Hot Girl Summer and Brat Summer, but even back in the 60’s there was the Summer of Love. Something about having a name for it gives the season a wonderful vibe. Personally, it makes the summer feel more vibrant and feminine. It makes me feel more confident and want to dress up a little bit and go outside and just have fun. After a particularly rough school day, I like to start planning out some of my summer activities, and a lot of them center around self-care.

One of the first things I try to do at the start of summer is get done everything that’s stressing me out. Whether it’s deep cleaning my room after it got messy during finals, making a list of scholarship due dates, or something else that I know will be nagging me, I try to get that done first. It brings my mind some peace. I know that doing things like homework or the laundry isn’t really what comes to mind when thinking about self-care, but if it helps you out, it is! Self-care isn’t just about bubble baths and face masks, it’s about making sure you’re taking care of yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Speaking of face masks, though, I do like to do face masks. Taking an everything shower, especially after doing a hair mask and exfoliant, and then putting on a face mask and fresh pajamas and having a freshly washed bed? It might be one of my favorite feelings in the world. I feel in touch with myself and refreshed and relaxed. Throw in some music, a candle, and a book or another relaxing hobby to finish out the night? I’m in.

We’ve talked about relaxing, but what about something to get your energy up? First things first, drink some water. You might get sweaty, and it’s good to be hydrated. A nature walk is a good way to start out. Take your dog with you, or even pop in some headphones, and just walk around. Go on a run if you’d like to, or the gym. When the weather’s not nice out, you can always do a home workout, or as I like to do, Just Dance. Most of the dances are free on YouTube if you don’t mind your moves not being tracked. Getting some movement in is great for your body and can help clear your head.

If you’re up for it, hang out with some friends! Connecting with people is so important. Call your grandma, call your friends. Go get coffee with someone you’ve missed while you’ve been at college. Tell them you’re happy they’re in your life. And if you’d rather have a quiet day for yourself, no problem! Watch a movie that you’ve been meaning to for a while (if you’re looking for a classic summer movie, go with Mama Mia!), or pick up a book that you got a few years ago and still haven’t read. Try out a new hobby, or work on one that you’ve wanted to start. Normally, I crochet, but I decided this year to learn how to sew! Baking is also great if it’s not too hot for the oven, but there are so many things to try. Thinking ahead to next year, I think I might try out stained glass.

Summer isn’t very long, especially in Western New York, so it’s important to take advantage of it. I want my time to serve me when it can and making sure I’m taking care of myself lets me be more present to take care of other responsibilities when I need to. This year has been stressful, and being there for each other is important, but we don’t want anyone to burn out. We have to make the best of the time we’re in, even if it’s just taking 20 minutes to do a face mask. Now we just need someone to drop the song of the summer so we can name it!