The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

For me, fall represents calmness, sometimes sadness, and an aesthetic quality that goes beyond just the beauty of the season; it also embodies the academic atmosphere that autumn brings. I often find myself wanting to emulate Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls”. I dream of sitting in a library or a coffee shop, immersed in my schoolwork. My goal is to achieve good grades and write tirelessly. However, I know that motivation plays a crucial role, and academic validation isn’t always enough to keep me going. What truly inspires me is music. Music is essential to my life; listening to it or singing brings great benefits to my well-being.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Studies have shown that listening to music can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels. Music serves as a soothing balm for the mind, helping to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and promote relaxation. Classical music, ambient sounds, and nature-inspired melodies are often recommended for creating a calming atmosphere, especially during times of academic pressure or pre-exam nerves. For students, creating a playlist that induces relaxation can be an excellent way to unwind after a long day of studying.

Enhances Focus and Concentration

While it may seem counterintuitive, many students find that listening to music can actually help them concentrate better while studying. Classical music, particularly baroque compositions by artists like Bach and Mozart, has been shown to improve focus and cognitive performance during tasks that require sustained attention. The concept known as the “Mozart Effect” suggests that certain types of music may even enhance memory and problem-solving abilities. For students working on assignments or preparing for exams, a carefully curated playlist can improve productivity and maintain mental clarity.

Improves Mood and Emotional Well-Being

Music has the power to uplift your mood and provide emotional relief, whether you’re feeling down or stressed. Listening to your favorite songs or a genre you enjoy can activate the brain’s reward system, leading to the release of dopamine — the “feel-good” chemical. When you feel overwhelmed by schoolwork or social pressures, playing a track that resonates with you can help you connect with your emotions and find comfort during difficult times.

Fosters Creativity and Personal Expression

For students in creative fields such as art, writing, or design, music can be a powerful source of inspiration. Listening to various genres, lyrics, or compositions can ignite new ideas and expand creative boundaries. Additionally, playing a musical instrument or composing your own music can serve as a means of personal expression, helping you to process complex emotions and transform your thoughts into a tangible outlet. This creative process can be deeply therapeutic, providing a sense of release and accomplishment.

Promotes Better Sleep

Sleep is vital for students to perform academically and maintain mental sharpness. However, stress and anxiety can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor-quality rest. Listening to music can be an effective way to improve sleep hygiene. Playing slow, calming music before bedtime can help relax the mind and prepare the body for restful sleep. Certain genres, such as ambient, acoustic, or lullabies, have been shown to lower heart rates and promote deep relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Music is more than just entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for enhancing mental health and overall well-being. Whether you use it to relax, concentrate, or express yourself, music can be a valuable resource for managing stress, improving focus, and building emotional resilience. So, the next time you feel overwhelmed or need a creative boost, turn to music—it just might provide the mental health lift you need!

Ps: If you’re looking for new music my Spotify username is JennaAnne

References:

Thoma, M. V., La Marca, R., Brönnimann, R., Finkel, L., & Ehlert, U. (2013). The effect of music on the human stress response. PLOS ONE, 8(8), e70156.

Hallam, S., & Price, J. (1998). The influence of background music on the task performance of an ADHD sample. Journal of Music Therapy, 35(3), 181-188.

Chanda, M. L., & Levitin, D. J. (2013). The neurochemistry of music. Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 17(4), 179-193.