Here’s How I Boost My Mental Health as the Days Get Shorter

As the weather gets colder, we might experience “seasonal depression” through the middle of the Fall season and heading towards Winter. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) also modernly known as, “seasonal depression”, is a type of depression that occurs most in the Fall and Winter months when there is less sunlight and shorter days. This causes more production of melatonin and leads to symptoms of sadness, fatigue, loss of interest in activities, and more.

Dealing with seasonal depression can be very tough for college students who already have a lot on their plate with exams, assignments, classes, jobs, extracurriculars and even managing their personal lives. This happens during midterm season which makes it hard for students to manage. Luckily, there are some ways to make this easier. Here are some ways that you can take care of yourself this season.

Focus On Fitness And Nutrition

Make sure you move your body daily whether you go to the gym or outside. A half-hour of walking or getting some movement can benefit SAD reduction. Another thing to do is to add fruits and vegetables to your diet and limit your consumption of processed foods. With balancing the responsibilities of school, work, and your personal life— it can be easy to neglect your body’s needs but when you feel good on the inside, you feel better.

Get Some Sun!

During this busy season, students should take some time to soak up the sun when they’re taking a break from their study schedules. Vitamin D is essential in improving your physical and mental health. If you aren’t able to get any sunlight, you can use light therapy lamps to get vitamin D from artificial light.

Take It Easy

Around this time, you shouldn’t take on too much. Try to make time to do activities you enjoy, whether it’s getting cozy and reading a book or getting creative, whatever it is you like doing! It’s important to take breaks from all the work you’ve been doing so you don’t burn yourself out.

Surround Yourself With Family And Friends

Did you know that having a community helps with depression and anxiety? Spend time with people you love whether it’s your friends or your family. It helps to vent out and help you through your struggles.

Seasonal Depression is not easy for anyone but taking care of yourself helps a lot to make this time easier for you. Everyone goes through this rough season but it will be okay and things will get better.