Recently, I decided to step up my overall self-care routine. I used to have an outrageous skincare routine and really slacked everywhere else. Since December, I decided one of my New Year’s Resolutions was going to be improving my mental health, and with that, my self-care. Here are the products and routines I have found work wonders!

Hair Care

I was talking with my friend Maddy recently, and she was telling me about how she started oiling her hair. About 2 weeks later, her hair was the shiniest it had ever been and silky soft. She told me what she was doing, and two weeks later, my hair is now the shiniest and softest it has been in years.

Dove Scalp+ Hair Therapy Fullness Restore Scalp Serum

Dove Bond Shield Hair Oil

Silk pillowcase

Skin Care

As I said before, I used to use a plethora of skincare. When my skin began to decline, I took a step back from all of the serums and solvents and returned to face wash and moisturizer, and my skin has cleared up entirely. I also began double cleansing with an oil cleanser, and I haven’t been getting any acne, and my sebaceous filaments are going away.

Byoma Milky Oil Cleanser

CeraVe Daily Facial Wash

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

Health

Exercise can be really daunting when you’re like me and the gym is incredibly intimidating (and a 10-minute walk from your dorm…). However, I started doing mat pilates recently, and even that little bit of movement has increased my dopamine and confidence. On days when I muster up the courage to go to the gym, I hop on a treadmill for 30 minutes and put on a TV show, completely zoning out. It is a really low-stakes, low-anxiety way I have found to start moving my body more, and it has had such an amazing impact on my mental health.