A College Girl’s Guide to the Clean Girl Aesthetic

I’m sure you’ve all heard of the viral clean girl aesthetic—health, wellness, and lifestyle. Embraced by stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, it’s the pinnacle of trending fashion for women. There’s just one problem: we’re in college now, and minimalism takes more effort than the name suggests. My advice? It’s time to step into your clean girl era, and it’s not exactly in the way you think.

What is the “clean girl aesthetic”? Here’s what we know: the stereotypical clean girl aesthetic is a minimalistic chic that emphasizes natural, effortless beauty. It’s ironic, considering most of what we see on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok tells us the exact opposite. In most cases, we’re told to do more: apply more concealer, put on more perfume, and spend more money. But when it comes to the clean girl aesthetic, less is more. Remember? An emphasis on “natural, effortless” beauty.

So, how do you enter your “clean girl” era? There are so many distractions online that will try and pull you in every direction: “buy this” or ” try that.” Don’t forget that every girl is different; what works for someone else might not work for you. That’s perfectly fine. In fact, that’s the real point of the clean girl aesthetic.

There has been so much backlash about the clean girl aesthetic. Some say that “it’s exclusive” or “it’s demeaning” But that doesn’t convey the true meaning of the aesthetic. It’s not about changing who you are; it’s about doing things that make you feel better about yourself. In reality, the clean girl aesthetic is less of an aesthetic and more of a series of habits that vary from person to person depending on their priorities. And while we can recommend what works for us, it’s about what makes you feel best in your own skin.

Makeup? Use products that accentuate your features and bring out your gorgeous eyes. Eating habits? Eat things that make you feel refreshed and energized. And if you indulge in sweets and sugar, it’s ok! Being a “clean girl” is about what feels best and what makes you feel best. Create habits that make you feel like you can conquer anything because you can. You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on clothes, skincare products, and accessories. Use what you have and make the most of it. Practicing gratitude is an important habit to develop, and yes, it’s essential to entering your clean, refreshed era.

And if you’re looking for suggestions, here’s what works best for us:

Makeup

Following a clean makeup routine means using products that enhance your skin and physical features rather than covering them up and destroying your skin with toxic ingredients. The following makeup brands will give you enough coverage while maintaining a natural look.

Rare Beauty – Selena Gomez created a makeup brand that allows you to stay true to your authentic self while looking your best. Rare Beauty is a vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand perfect for your clean girl routine. Their tinted moisturizer contains SPF, which is ideal for an easy, on-the-go look. You can top off your look with their stunning Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. If you want more coverage, no worries; their foundation shades will provide you with what you need.

Tower 28 – Amy Liu, founder and CEO of Tower 28, advertises her brand as good, clean, and fun, which is exactly what this brand is. Tower 28 sells unique products for sensitive skin as it has non-irritating ingredients. They avoid using ingredients such as fragrance, pore-clogging oils, and other irritants. In addition, they safely test their products and even verify with third parties to ensure their products are safe for sensitive skin. The cherry on top is that their packaging is made from recycled plastic.

ILIA – Sasha Plasvic, creator of ILIA, is another founder who believes in non-toxic makeup products. ILIA’s skincare ingredients assist in making your skin look and feel its best. Their weightless foundation will keep your skin looking gorgeous, and its ingredients include niacinamide and allantoin, which help to reduce uneven skin tone and texture. If you want lighter coverage, ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 will get the job done and keep your skin radiant.

Merit – This is the perfect makeup brand for a much more minimalistic take on your clean girl era; literally, they have a complexion stick named The Minimalist. Nothing is better than using a makeup brand that aims to make you feel comfortable in your skin and show the world how beautiful you are while feeling your best. Merit is just the brand to keep you looking stunning and clean while not putting in too much effort.

Saie – Much like the previously mentioned brands, Saie is another makeup brand that cares about your skin and the environment. Their products include ingredients that improve the appearance of your skin and use sustainable packaging. Their products include a sheer coverage tinted moisturizer, effortless liquid bronzer, lightweight foundation, and blendable liquid blush in various shades. Saie has all the products to keep your skin glowing while following an effortless routine.

Self-Care

Following and maintaining a good skincare routine – Feeling good and refreshed requires you to have healthy eating habits and a good skincare routine. We all have a different skincare routine, and some may need to use more products for their skin to react how they would like it to. However, I believe less is more, which has worked for me. A big trend that has come to light in the past few years is Korean skincare, and after using Korean products for almost a year, I now understand why Korean skincare products are the holy grail. Here are a few products that have done wonders for my skin:

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics (SPF50+PA++++)

Numbuzin No. 5 Serum Goodbye Blemish

Torriden Soothing Cream

Mary & May Vegan CICA Tea Tree AHA/PHA Blemish Toner

Physical Health

Skin care, physical exercise, and healthy eating habits all go hand-in-hand. To achieve a clean girl aesthetic, it is essential to understand that it requires much more than a slick-back pony. However, it is not as complex as many believe it to be. A simple workout routine throughout the week can help you feel your best. A 30-minute workout or walking can help you enter your clean girl era. However, if you wish to become more advanced, yoga and pilates are the paths to becoming an ultimate clean girl.

Additionally, healthy eating habits are not only for clean girls but also a way of living an overall healthy lifestyle. A balanced meal throughout the day is ultimately the best thing you can do for your body. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and more valid words have never been said. Beginning your day with a simple breakfast such as avocado toast and eggs or yogurt and granola is a great way to learn how to make quick yet fulfilling meals. Other options are fruit smoothies, a protein shake, or green juices to complete your meals at any time of the day. Remember, making meals does not have to be complicated; simple goes a long way, but don’t forget that there is no harm in also having a sweet treat!

Mental wellness

Taking care of yourself goes deeper than just eating habits and exercising. Maintaining your mental health is essential for everyone, whether you follow the clean girl aesthetic or not. We all have to deal with unavoidable stressors in our lives, and we manage our stress and anxiety in various ways. The following are a few ways I have helped myself destress and reduce my anxiety:

Journaling – Writing down what I am feeling in the moment or the anxiety-inducing thoughts that consume my mind is the best way for me to feel more at ease. Once I have everything written down, I like to read it over, see what I can control, and try to let go of the things I have no control over.

Reading – There is no better feeling than laying in bed with a good book and a cup of peppermint tea. Escaping reality and entering a fictional world can sometimes be a good thing. We need to take breaks from our everyday lives and let a world full of fantasy and fiction relax our minds.

Color Noise – If I want to focus on a task, reduce my anxiety, or simply need help falling asleep at night, color noise is my best friend. You can listen to some color noises: Pink Noise, Brown Noise, and Green Noise. Pink noise is softer and helpful for a restful night. Brown noise is more resounding and calming for the mind and body. Green noise is a much more natural sound described as a calming hum. Each noise has its benefits, but all have the same goal: to ease your mind.

Our suggestions aside, the clean girl aesthetic is what you make of yourself and your habits. It’s all up for interpretation. There’s no clean-cut-and-dried instruction manual on pursuing the clean girl aesthetic, so it doesn’t have to be over-the-top difficult. The best thing you can do for yourself is to embrace who you are and what you have.