Fresher’s, Welcome to RCSI: What I Wish I Knew As A First-Year.

Adjusting to university can be hard, so here’s the real talk every incoming student needs.

Walking into the next chapter of your life can feel both daunting and exhilarating – a new city, a new school, and new people. I remember the nervous churn in my stomach all too well, the excitement and anticipation laced with the fear of not fitting in or embarrassing myself. Whether you’ve already experienced the university lifestyle as you enter a post-graduate programme, or if you’re joining RCSI straight from high school, it’s hard to deny the rollercoaster of excitement, nerves, and everything in between. To help ease that transition in whatever way I can, I’ve gathered a few go-to tips and pieces of advice I wish I knew when I started off my RCSI journey in the DEM programme, and I hope they offer a small reprieve from the worries you may feel!



Remember, you’re not alone. Everyone is feeling the same whirlwind of emotions you are, even if they seem like they have it all figured out. I know you’ve probably heard this over and over, but it’s true. Most people are just as nervous about finding their footing and making new friends. So try not to put too much pressure on yourself to be perfect and click with people immediately. The right people will find you at the right time, and everything will fall into place naturally. But in the meantime, don’t shy away from conversation starters and small talk. Some of the most genuine connections are made in a happenstance conversation struck before your lecture starts, while in line for coffee, or when attending Welcome Week booths. So take the opportunity to chat with anyone you see, because chances are they’ll be just as grateful for the effort as you are.

Settle into your space. Familiarity allows room for comfort. The unknown can feel intimidating, and during the first few weeks of school, unfamiliarity is everywhere. One of the best ways to ease that anxiety (tried and tested by yours truly) is to know your surroundings. Check your schedule to see where your lectures will be held, take a walk through the common areas and cafeteria, visit both RCSI buildings, and explore the diverse library spaces. Even a small bit of preparation and organization can help those anxious butterflies in your stomach settle down. In fact, during your first few years, you’ll probably spend most of your time in the same handful of lecture theatres, so getting comfortable with the space before classes officially start will make everything feel much more manageable.

Find your flow with classes. Taking a step away from the pre-classes narrative, let’s set the scene: you’ve successfully made it through your first round of lectures, figuring out where you want to sit and what snacks to bring – congrats! However, once lectures officially begin, it’s easy to feel like the workload is piling up faster than you can keep track of. Don’t let that intimidate you, though – healthcare-centered courses can be intensive and challenging (as you’ve probably heard before), but I promise it’s far from impossible.

The best way to stay on top of things is by finding an effective method to organize your time, something that works for you. Whether that means creating aesthetic Notion pages, using YouTube Pomodoro timers, or simple pen-and-paper scheduling, organizing your time will help you lay out your to-do tasks and your celebratory coffee breaks with ease. In my personal experience, this also helps minimize chances of wasting time doomscrolling, which is infamously and persistently tempting. As an example, making Anki cards as my ‘notes’ during the lectures, based on the slides and the professor’s ‘extra comments’, helped me a lot, as it forced me to pay attention during the lecture and left me with good flashcards to review later that evening.

That said, don’t forget that discipline without balance leads nowhere. It’s okay, in fact, it’s necessary to take breaks, spend time with friends, and tour the city around you. With RCSI’s location in the heart of Dublin city, there are countless stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and activity options to explore. Even if it doesn’t feel like the most “productive” choice in the moment, those breaks give your brain a chance to recharge, so you can return to your work sharper and more focused than before.

Lastly, tackle imposter syndrome. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re not good enough to be here. That little voice of doubt, telling you that everyone here is smarter, more prepared, and more deserving and it shadows the corner of every student’s mind at some point. But the truth is, that voice doesn’t define your abilities. You’ve made it this far because of your dedication, hard work, and capability. When imposter syndrome creeps in, try to reframe it as proof that you’re tackling new challenges in a new environment, not as evidence that you don’t belong. Remind yourself of the effort it took you to get here, and all the things you bring to the table and contribute to our campus environment. Because you do deserve this place, just as much as everyone else here. This is your journey, so embrace it with positivity and confidence.

As your footsteps fall into the rhythm of your new life, remember that it’s okay to feel scared and uncertain while also looking forward to the future. I hope these tips offer encouragement, guidance, and some peace of mind – I remember being in your shoes not too long ago. Time will fly by, and before you know it, the year will be over.

It will be okay; you’ve got this.

And last, but certainly not least…

Welcome to RCSI!