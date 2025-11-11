Burnt Out? Try Yoga

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in a world which values productivity over peace is not for the weak. In college culture, burnout is seen as a rite of passage, something every student has to endure to succeed, when in reality, it is your mind and body telling you it’s nearing a breaking point.

In the frenzy of young adult life, as we scramble to meet deadlines and plan coffee dates with friends, we often forget to check in with ourselves. This is where the art of yoga can step in. It is no secret that yoga has been practiced for generations to de-stress and connect with oneself. Nowadays, what is often seen as a “clean-girl” self-care ritual actually has centuries of history and spiritual ties. Originating in Hinduism as a spiritual practice to unite mind, soul, and body, yoga has evolved from sacred meditation into the global language of movement and mindfulness we know today.

The Science of Slowing Down

It seems like modern research is finally catching on to what yogic tradition has been preaching for centuries: the mind and body are not separate. In fact, research has shown that yoga decreases cortisol and activates the parasympathetic nervous system. This is crucial to the anti-burnout effect of yoga, as high cortisol is linked with depression, anxiety, irritability, fatigue and many more unpleasant symptoms. In addition, activation of the parasympathetic system helps your body calm down after being in “fight or flight” mode. Helping us conserve energy and regulate bodily functions is crucial for normal human survival.

Even just 5 minutes of mindful breathing and a few stretches or poses can help your brain slow down and reset your nervous system when life gets too loud.

Beyond the Mat: A return to being rather than doing.

To practice yoga is to remember that wellness is not a product you can buy, but a relationship with yourself that you must work to develop.

Integrating this traditional practice into your everyday life does not require perfect form or a studio membership to begin. Anything as simple as taking three deep breaths after you wake up in the morning, instead of immediately checking your phone, is already a big step toward mindfulness. In a world where everything is but simple, let the simplicity of yoga lead.

It is not a task, but the pause between them—a quiet rebellion against burnout culture.