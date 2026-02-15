A Student’s Guide to Designing Ramadan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ramadan (the ninth month of the Muslim calendar during which fasting is observed from dawn to sunset) is only a few days away. Before you know it, we’re already on day 12, halfway through the blessed month and half-committed to the goals we never fully defined, wondering where the days even went. As a student, especially in the rigorous world of medicine, you can’t afford to drift through Ramadan and then come to realise too late that half of it has already slipped away. I once read that Ramadan isn’t something you can simply ‘wing’. It’s something you have to design for yourself. Today, I want to share exactly how to do that.

Two Days Before, Go ‘Ghost Mode’

I encourage you to be a little selfish with your time before Ramadan begins. This is a blessed month, and we may not be guaranteed to see it again, so use it intentionally and to your full advantage. That means instead of starting on day one, start before. Think of it like training for a marathon. You wouldn’t wake up one morning and decide to run 42 kilometres without any preparation leading up. You train your body, you build endurance, and you prepare mentally. Ramadan is a spiritual marathon that deserves the same preparation. Allow yourself to step back from the busy life for a day or two. Go ‘ghost’ in a healthy way. Power off your phone. Sit alone with your thoughts and a blank piece of paper. Begin to write down every single dua (a prayer or request to God) that comes to mind, “silly” or not, big or small, it doesn’t matter. Fill up five, six, or even ten pages if you need to. Keep that list with you, put it in a bag, bring it to taraweeh (a voluntary prayer performed by Muslims every night of Ramadan after the last obligatory prayer of the day), read from it before iftar (a meal to break your fast), read those duas in sujood (the Arabic word for prostration), use it in the last third of the night, and add to it when a new hope is put into your heart. God loves it when you ask Him because nothing is impossible for God. When you ask God for the unimaginable, you are showing your sincere belief in His power and mercy.

The Routine Switch

It’s important to recognise that if a routine is not properly curated and executed, you might end up feeling like the days are slipping by without achieving anything spiritually or academically. So start by revamping your daily routine and practising it the days leading up to Ramadan. The best study window is right after Fajr prayer (the first of the five daily prayers). You’ve just had suhoor (a meal eaten before beginning the daily fast); you’re hydrated and well-rested. Use this time for your hardest topics that need real focus. Throughout the day, check off your easier tasks, like reviewing notes. If you’re someone who goes to the gym, plan it around iftar time, whether before or after. Since iftar will be quite early, around 5-6 pm this year here in Dublin, you can eat, hydrate, and still have time to fit in a gym session after. And let’s face it, we all sometimes feel like we’re in need of a nap, even on a regular day! A short power nap (10-30 min) before or right after Duhr prayer (the second daily prayer) is the sunnah (way of life) of the Prophet (may the blessings and peace of God be upon him) to refresh your energy. Avoid sleeping after Asr (the third daily prayer), as it can leave you feeling groggy. Protect the time between Asr and Maghrib prayer (the fourth daily prayer) as it is one of the most powerful times for dua, especially when it is raining, which it does a lot in Dublin!

Who do I want to be this Ramadan?

That’s a question we should all ask ourselves. Do I want to be the person who attends taraweeh every night? Do I want to be the person who prays each of the Sunnah prayers? Or do I want to be a kinder person? Ramadan isn’t about temporarily changing up for 30 days and then going back to our old habits. Ramadan is a time to build new habits that we will carry on long after Eid (a Muslim celebration at the end of Ramadan). Ramadan is for growth, for change. Pick two or three habits only. Thirty days is the perfect amount of time to build consistency if you’re intentional about it. Maybe it’s reading one surah (a chapter of the Quran, the holy book of Islam) before bed. Maybe it’s time to finally stop the doom scrolling on Instagram that’s draining your focus. Whatever it is, be specific, realistic, and focused. SMART goals, as they say. The trick is then to add friction where needed. If social media is the problem, then log out and deactivate your accounts for the month. If you want to wake up early and pray Fajr on time, place your phone across the room so that you physically have to get up to turn off your alarms. Make the bad habits inconvenient and the good habits easier.

Ramadan will come whether you feel ready or not, and before you know it, it will be Eid. This month isn’t a temporary show. It’s a reset, and the version of you who will walk out should be stronger than the one who walked in. Don’t wing it. Design it, build it. You will love Ramadan when you prepare for it early, clear your mind, and enter it with your intentions set. And as students, remember that with clear intention, your studying can become a form of ibadah (worship). So even reviewing your Anki cards can carry the reward of good deeds!