Every semester, there comes a time when I find myself staring at my calendar, watching the colour-coded chaos pile up. Classes, meetings, parties, study groups, internship applications – it’s all there, waiting for me to squeeze out a few more hours in a day that already feels too short. As a junior at university, I still don’t completely know what taking care of yourself looks like. I know what it should look like (thank you wellness TikTok) but the hunger of adding new plots to the lore is so deliciously tempting that saying no to anything seems impossible.

But here’s the thing: I recently turned 20 (terrifying, I know), and something about stepping into a new decade has made me reflect on what saying yes really means and what feels authentic to me now. They say that with each new decade, you’re starting fresh—your body chemistry changes, your preferences evolve, and after a few mini crises (mostly about not wanting to officially be an adult yet), I’ve realized that your mindset needs to shift too. For me, that shift has meant rethinking what I prioritize.

Burnout Culture is Real.

Let’s be honest: burnout culture is real — and it’s brutal. The idea that you can be everything to everyone, 100% of the time, is a lie we’ve all bought into at some point. I’ve been there — trying to juggle responsibilities like a superhero, convincing myself that I could keep up with the workload, the social life, and everything in between. Spoiler alert: I couldn’t.

The first step to living a life that is kinder to yourself is realizing that no matter how superhuman you try to be, you can’t do everything in a day. Overcommitting might feel like you’re living your best and busiest life, but eventually, it will catch up with you. Your brain gets crowded, the stress piles on, and before you know it, you’re in a full-blown burnout spiral that leaves you feeling more drained than ever.

If you can’t say no — and trust me, it’s hard when everything feels like an opportunity — you’ve got to make priorities. Instead of trying to do everything, start prioritizing what matters most. Make a list, be ruthless about what can wait, and allow yourself to fully show up for the things that really light you up. The truth is, saying yes to everything means you’re not really giving your best to anything.

The Simple Things Matter.

Saying yes to yourself sometimes means choosing a night in over a night out, especially when you know tomorrow’s workload won’t wait for your hangover to clear. There’s beauty in rest — in choosing stillness over chaos, enjoying your own company, and letting your body and mind recharge.

It may sound cliché, but I’ve found real value in the simple things. Maintaining a consistent fitness routine, dedicating time to skincare, setting aside days to clean my space, and decorating it with intention — it helps me declutter my mind and keep my mental health in check. Turns out, my mom was right — these small habits leave a big impact.

Find Your Own Balance.

Self-care isn’t one-size-fits-all, and it’s not something you figure out once and stick to forever. It evolves. What worked for you last semester might not help right now — and that’s completely okay. Sometimes that might mean saying no to things you used to love, or it could be embracing new habits you never thought you’d enjoy.

The important part is that you’re listening to yourself. Maybe it’s choosing a workout when you feel restless, a social media detox when you need a mental break, or a quiet night in when life feels too loud. The key is to find your own version of self-care for each season of your life; something that fits your current needs and helps you feel more grounded.

True balance comes from learning when to push forward and when to pull back. And that balance isn’t static — it changes just as you do. So, let your self-care routine evolve with you, give yourself grace, and say yes…to yourself <3