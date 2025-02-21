Your Weekly Horoscope as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Let’s be honest: college is basically a never-ending reality show starring you and your questionable life choices.

This week, the stars are aligning (or misaligning) in mysterious ways to dictate your vibe, your chaos, and whether or not you’ll pass that pop quiz you didn’t even know about.

Buckle up because Mercury’s doing that thing where it messes everything up again.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, Aries, your professors and friends are about to get a full dose of your unfiltered energy. Your calendar is jam-packed — club meetings, study groups, and that party you’ve been hyping up all week. Don’t forget to actually read the assignment before going off in class, or you’ll be doing that awkward “I’m participating but I’m lost” ramble. Pro tip: Remember, caffeine is a friend, not a personality trait. Hydrate with something other than iced coffee for once. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • HOME FOR ALL THINGS GIRLY 💖 (@girlyzar)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Taurus, classes are hitting you harder than you expected, and the freezing temperatures aren’t helping your mood. You’re considering skipping class just to avoid the trek across campus, but resist the urge. Bundle up in your fluffiest coat, grab a hot chocolate and push through. The stars are nudging you to step up and bring some order to the chaos in your life. You’re great at playing the long game, so channel that determination into getting everyone on the same page. Just remember: a little patience goes a long way — not everyone’s on your level of calm competence. Pro tip: Treat yourself to that Elixir latte. Yes, it’s overpriced, but so is your entire tuition, so who cares?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your unstoppable energy is back, Gemini, but here’s the thing: not everyone can keep up with your pace. While you’re busy adding 17 things to your calendar, don’t forget that sleep is, like, a thing. Try focusing on one goal at a time instead of trying to conquer the world in five business days. This week you’re also all about comfort. You’re rocking your comfiest hoodie, and your top priority is not slipping on the ice. A cozy night in could turn unexpectedly romantic, or at least productive if you’re flying solo. Pro tip: Treat yourself to something warm and carby — it’s survival mode out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemini (@geminihumour)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in your feels this week, Cancer, but that’s okay. It’s perfect blanket-and-fast food weather. Skip the parties and focus on recharging. Whether you’re in a relationship or just swiping aimlessly, your emotional intuition is heightened right now. If someone’s not texting back, take it as a sign to pour love into yourself instead. A heartwarming movie marathon or a baking session might be just what you need to lift your spirits. Pro-tip: Make sure your AirPods are charged — you’ll need them for your walks across campus or to avoid awkward small talk or talking to people in general.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, your main character energy is shining despite the lack of sunshine. Even while bundled in three layers, you’re making a fashion statement. Your charisma is magnetic, and people can’t help but notice. Whether you’re single or taken, flirtation seems to follow you like a spotlight. Be the star at Gaff-eoke night on Wednesday or host a game night with friends. Your presence lights up the room, but don’t let the attention go to your head — stay humble, queen. Pro-tip: Layer up, but make it fashionable — State College sidewalks double as a runway if you believe hard enough.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, this week you’re radiating low-key charm, and you might not even notice it. People admire how you have your life mostly together, even if you’re just winging it half the time. A crush could surface in a casual way, like complimenting your choice of music that they peeped off your phone or borrowing a pen during class. Keep being yourself; your grounded vibe is what makes you stand out. Just don’t get so caught up in your routines that you miss the subtle signals someone’s sending your way. Pro-tip: Take a detour to your favorite campus spot — it might just make your day feel a little more magical.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, your love life is the hottest topic among your friends right now, and for good reason. You’re juggling admirers like it’s your full-time job, but don’t let the drama distract you from your academic grind. Balance is your superpower, so find time for both your social life and that pile of readings you’ve been ignoring. If someone asks you out this week, make sure they’re worth braving the cold for — movie night with the girls might be the better option. Pro-tip: Write that essay early so you can party guilt-free later. Future you will thank you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, you are a force of nature this week — mysterious, magnetic, and probably looking way too good in the gym to be there. Someone’s going to try to flirt with you (again), and you’ll probably give them the “I’m too busy for this” look, but secretly enjoy the attention. You’re feeling empowered, but don’t rush into anything just yet. Let the flirtations come to you, and take a step back from that emotional rollercoaster. Pro tip: Take selfies. Trust me, 2025 you will look back and think, “Wow, I was hot.” Keep those receipts for when you need a confidence boost. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scorpio Memes (@scorpio.creativity)

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You’re dreaming of your next adventure, Sagittarius, but for now, you’re stuck in State College in February. That doesn’t mean you can’t find little moments of excitement. A new coffee order, a spontaneous bonding activity with your friends, or even an interesting class discussion could bring the spark you’re craving. Your carefree vibe is attracting attention, so don’t be surprised if someone slides into your DMs with something witty. Say yes to the fun, but don’t overcommit. Keep it light. Pro-tip: Don’t overcommit yourself. You’re not a superhero. You can’t be in 10 places at once. And seriously, don’t feel bad for canceling plans to lay in bed and watch TikToks for 4 hours. We’ve all been there.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, you’re thriving on productivity this week, but also… spiraling a little? You’re trying to be the person who’s got it all together, but your laundry basket has seen better days, and let’s just say, the “clean room” aesthetic is more of an aspiration than a reality. That doesn’t mean you’re not succeeding — you are. You just need a reminder to not do it all at once. You can’t adult 100% of the time. Pro tip: Tidy up for 20 minutes, then reward yourself with a mini Netflix marathon. There’s no shame in a break, and honestly, no one will know the difference when you post those perfectly curated photos of your clean desk later. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capricorn Memes (@onlyforcapricorn)

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, this week, you’re in full “I need to know everything” mode. Between Googling the meaning of life at 3 a.m. and watching random TikToks on how to become an expert in… well, everything, you’re at risk of getting too lost in your rabbit holes. Yes, learning is great, but don’t forget that actual work still exists. Don’t let your curiosity hijack your study session. Balance is key. Pro tip: Set a timer for your deep dives into random knowledge. Yes, you can learn how to make a three-course meal, but first, do your homework. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquarius (@aquarius._.lover)

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)