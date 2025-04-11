The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though, my birthday is just a day once a year when my age goes up, I still set goals for myself to succeed. This year is not just my birthday, to me it is the last year of my life as a teenager.

Going from 18 to 19 is so weird to me especially because it is not considered a huge milestone. After all, I’m not technically entering adulthood. It really is just an awkward age to be at.

This change is neither good nor bad, it is just another year of figuring out who I am or what I can do to be the best version of me. Because when I turn 19, I’ll only have 365 days until I truly enter the adult world.

Change is hard especially when you have to accept that you are getting older. When I say older I mean eventually stop depending on my parents to support me and have to face the real world.

Worst of all, I have to sit and think about how life is just about aging and how I have to face all these milestones at some point.

Unfortunately, this has been my thought-process since my 19th birthday is approaching soon.

When I first turned 18, there was a lot of change. I was able to vote for the first time, stay out late without a curfew and drive with no curfew.

I could legally run for office, legally drink in Europe, get married (which I am not planning on doing). I gained a lot of new liberities when I turned 18 and got to do a lot of exciting things.

But now that I am turning 19, there really is no huge milestone. I fear I am just another year older trying to figure out my future.

As we are all aging and maturing I want to focus on friendships. I want to recognize who has stuck with me through all the ages/phases and who has not.

I like to reflect on who made me into the person I am today as I am about to age another year. Who helped me evolve into the best version of myself.

Turning 19 is about who I am becoming and who I want to be.

It’s also about knowing that you don’t have to know exactly what job you want or what you want to do in life. You are at the age where you can still have fun while balancing school, family responsibilities and more.

You still have time to live and be free.

It might just be an age to people but to me, there is a lot of change happening and I hope that this year is the best year yet!