As women, there is often a stigma around getting our “summer bodies.”

It’s a common New Year’s resolution to get into shape, but most of us don’t end up with the “Sports Illustrated” model figure we imagined. No matter what body type you have, all that truly matters is that we have healthy bodies, and the key to looking good starts with feeling good.

Here are some tips to help you feel your best just in time for summer.

Green Tea Having a cup of green tea first thing in the morning can have multiple benefits, having you feel good from the inside out. Full of plant-based antioxidants, green tea not only protects your body and supports overall health but also reduces inflammation and boosts metabolism. Incorporating it into your daily routine can be a simple yet effective way to enhance your health. Reaching 10,000 steps You don’t need intense HIIT workouts or run five miles a day to hit your fitness goals, simply setting a goal of 10,000 steps can do the trick. Recently, it’s a trend to ditch high impact workouts for lower impact workouts and many fitness influencers have been telling us to get 10,000 steps a day for a while. In reality, it’s hard some days. A easy way to achieve this goal is to walk to your classes instead of taking the bus. It’s hard even getting up for class, but walking to your classes can help you wake up and get more exercise in, especially with the warmer months approaching. With Penn State University Park’s campus and other universities being so large, walking to and from class gives you a head start on your step count without even feeling like a workout. Add wrist weights to daily tasks A great tip is adding one or two pound wrist weights to your daily tasks like walking, cleaning, folding laundry etc. This addition can help you get Pilates arms without actually spending up to $40 on Pilates classes. They add resistance, increase intensity of any activity and improve muscular endurance. If you’re walking to reach your 10,000-step goal, adding wrist weights won’t necessarily build a significant amount of muscle, but it will make the activity slightly more challenging, increasing calorie burn. For muscle-building, you can follow a YouTube arm workout for targeted strength training. I highly recommend Bala Bangles because they are easy to adjust, comfortable to wear and add the right amount of resistance to any activity. Personally, I use the two-pound wrist weights and they definitely give you a burn. One of my favorite ways to use them is on the treadmill while following a Youtube arm workout, giving me a convenient two for one workout that saves me time. Take advantage of free workout classes The hardest part about working out is getting the motivation to get to the gym or attend a workout class. One great way to stay motivated is signing up for group workout classes with your friends. Having a workout buddy helps keep you accountable, makes exercise more enjoyable and even doubles as a fun way to spend time together. Penn State and many other universities offer free workout classes so take advantage of these opportunities while you can! There are a variety of classes to choose from, including yoga, Pilates, HIIT, cycling etc. Trying different classes can keep your routine exciting and help you discover workouts you genuinely enjoy, making it easier to stay consistent and reach your fitness goals.

Don’t feel pressured by the media to change your routine drastically to get the “perfect summer body.” We are all beautiful the way we are. Let’s feel confident in our own skin by trying out these tips together.