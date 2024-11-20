The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School can be very stressful during these past months and we can often get exhausted and overwhelmed with school work and other activities/priorities.

Breaks are the perfect time to reset and prepare yourself for that last month and a half of school. Here are just a few ways to make sure you use this off time to your advantage:

Sleep

One of the most important ways to utilize your break is to catch up on sleep. Sleep is so important and is a big way to keep you from burning out. I know for me, I’ve been super tired these past couple of months and have struggled to feel like I’ve gotten enough rest. This has led me to struggle with motivation to get any work done because all I want to do is sleep. During break, you can sleep for as long as you want, without much worry about responsibilities. It’s the perfect time to catch up on sleep and make sure you’re well-rested for the rest of the semester.

SkinCare Night

A great way to feel relaxed is by having a good skincare night. Taking time for skincare can be a soothing ritual that helps you unwind and reset, making it a great way to prepare for the week ahead. The gentle, repetitive motions of cleansing and moisturizing give you a moment to focus on yourself, easing away the stresses of the day. Whether it’s a nourishing face mask, a hydrating serum or a simple splash of cool water, each step can be a mini moment of self-care, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. I’m super excited to have a couple of skincare nights during this break. Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

Meditation/yoga

Yoga is a wonderful way to relax during the break. It combines gentle movement, mindful breathing and meditation to create a sense of calm in both the body and mind. Each pose encourages you to release physical tension while grounding you in the present moment, allowing worries to fade and clarity to emerge. The rhythmic flow of movements in yoga also helps reduce stress hormones, leaving you with a feeling of lightness and peace. Practicing yoga, even for just a few minutes, can be a refreshing mental reset. It can help you feel centered, relaxed and ready to face the rest of the semester. During this break, I’ll most likely be doing some morning yoga with my brother so we both can take the time to relax and take a breath. If yoga is too much for you, do a breathing exercise. Ground yourself to your environment and take a moment to breathe. You can also do some simple stretches to relax your body along with your brain.

movie Night

A movie night can be the perfect escape from the stresses of school, giving your brain a much-needed break from constant studying and assignments. When you settle in with a favorite film or dive into something new, it’s easy to get lost in the characters, stories and visuals, letting your mind focus on something enjoyable and separate from daily pressures. Creating a cozy setting — whether you’re watching with friends, family or just yourself, with snacks and a comfy blanket — makes the experience even more relaxing. Movies transport you to different worlds and let you step into someone else’s story for a while, which can be refreshing and inspiring. By the end you often feel lighter and more at ease, with a clearer, rejuvenated mindset, ready to tackle whatever schoolwork lies ahead. I feel great after having a well-deserved movie night. My roommate and I are currently having a “Harry Potter” marathon and I am eating it up.

Read

My favorite type of self-care is reading. It’s a great way for me to take my mind off my stressors and be pulled into another universe. As you dive into the pages of a book, you’re transported to a new world filled with intriguing characters, places and events. This gives your mind a chance to focus on something refreshing and different. Whether you’re following a thrilling mystery, a heartfelt story or an inspiring biography, reading captures your attention, allowing you to forget about homework and deadlines for a while. The quiet, steady pace of reading is also calming, helping to slow your thoughts and ease any tension you may be carrying. With each chapter, you can feel your mind unwinding, leaving you relaxed and recharged. After a good reading session, you’ll often find yourself feeling clearer and more ready to face the demands of school with renewed energy and focus. I’m so excited to be able to catch up on my reading. During the school year, I tend to struggle to make time for reading and often feel guilty when picking up a book because my mind always tells me I should be doing homework instead. With no responsibilities to hold me back, I have free reign to read all day. Photo by Laura Chouette from Unsplash

Color/draw

Coloring and drawing are wonderful ways to relax the mind and prepare yourself for the rest of the school year. Engaging in these creative activities allows you to focus on something enjoyable and calming, helping to ease away stress and refocus your thoughts. The simple act of choosing colors, filling in shapes or sketching out ideas encourages mindfulness, drawing your attention away from any worries or school pressures. Coloring and drawing can also boost your mood and spark creativity, allowing you to express yourself in a way that feels free and fun. By spending time in this creative zone, you give your mind a break, helping you feel more refreshed and ready to tackle new challenges with a positive, focused mindset. Personally I’m not the best drawer, but I love to color. Coloring is a great mindless activity that can rest the brain. Putting on some of your favorite music, a TV show, a movie or a podcast, etc. can help you fully relax into the moment.

