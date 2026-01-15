How I Plan To Beat The Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun sets at 4 p.m. and the temperature won’t rise above 40 degrees for another few months. It’s official: winter is here.

With seemingly constant gray skies and wind that feels like it might knock you over on your walk to class, it is easy to feel unmotivated and frustrated in your everyday life. Classes begin to feel impossible and you find yourself spending less time with your friends and more time lying in bed.

When the weather gets gloomy, it’s easy for your mood to do the same. This shift in mood is often caused by the lack of direct sunlight that comes with the fall and winter seasons.

When you start feeling this way, continuing to fall into this behavior will only worsen it. Distancing yourself from the world can sometimes feel like the best option, but taking purposeful steps to address and manage your negative emotions can significantly improve your quality of life.

Here are my plans to beat the winter blues and stay on top of my mental health in the colder months.

Get Out Of Your Room As hard as it can be when it’s chilly out, the number one answer to feeling lonely or gloomy is leaving your room. A fresh environment can help reset your brain and take you out of the negative headspace you’re in. While it may take some self-convincing, going to Pattee Library or the HUB to do your homework will feel much more rewarding than sitting in your bed to do it. Treat Yourself Whether you’re on a meal plan or on your own for food, it can be hard to look forward to typically bland meals on a college-student budget. Treating yourself to your favorite coffee or a sweet treat after class can improve your mood greatly. Doing simple things like this for yourself can make you feel much better and bring you a small joy on a cloudy day. Make Plans For The Future Having something to look forward to will brighten your week and give you a small light at the end of the tunnel. You can do this by planning a dinner or activity with your friends, or on a long-term schedule, a vacation or a concert. Look Good, Feel Good The phrase “look good, feel good” means that when you put more effort into your appearance and present yourself in a positive light, your own mood and confidence will increase. Spending an extra five minutes on your makeup or wearing your favorite sweater can help reinforce this motto in your everyday life. Buy a Sun Lamp One of my favorite things to have in my room during the colder months is my sun lamp. Sun lamps work by mimicking the sun through bright, artificial light and they often help regulate mood as the sun would. Since this saddened feeling is often caused by a lack of sunlight, having a sun lamp in your room can return the happy feeling you would normally get from the sun in the warmer months. Call Your Hometown Friends When I feel lonely, my first thought is to call my best friends from my hometown. Hometown friends often know us better than anyone, and know just the right things to say to lift our spirits. Romanticize Everything Think about how excited your younger self would be that you are where you are: at college, pursuing a career with your best friends by your side. Reminding yourself that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be will allow you to take a step back and recenter your life. Go to a coffee shop and pretend you’re Rory Gilmore, listen to music whenever you can or create a morning routine full of your favorite things.

Even when the weather gets rough and it seems like you’re in the thick of it all, making a conscious effort to improve your mental health is always the best solution. I hope some of these tips can help you feel like your best self all winter long.