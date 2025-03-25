This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whether it’s for a little cat nap or getting some sleep before your 9 a.m. the next day, ASMR will surely knock you out.

While others use melatonin or an in-depth nighttime routine, ASMR is my go-to if I need a good night’s rest. However, some people hate on my holy grail, placing a stigma on what I consider God’s gift.

I started listening to ASMR well into the pandemic era when my mind was on overload and too busy with thoughts. My mind was on overdrive back then, not to mention how messed-up my sleep schedule was with no school or structured days.

When my eyes wouldn’t stay shut until 3 a.m. or later, I discovered ASMR while scrolling on TikTok and came across a video. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked.

Whenever I would bring up my new sleep inducing method, I got weird looks and was ridiculed almost, mainly because these people’s thoughts went straight to insufferable muckbangs and weird parodies. I immediately started to feel self-conscious and wondered why ASMR was thought to be such a bad thing.

ASMR was one of the only ways I got any sleep at night; it cleared my mind and slowed my racing thoughts.

I think those who hate on it or judge it haven’t found the right type of ASMR for them yet. There are so many different little genres within the ASMR universe.

There’s hair brushing, whisper rambles, job roleplays, etc. The only reason I got into it was because I came upon a video right before bed and I found myself slowly becoming drowsy and felt my mind relax.

I don’t think people even consider the benefits of ASMR. When I’m having a busy day and start to feel anxious and overwhelmed, I’ll just lie in my bed, pop on a video with breathing exercises and instantly feel better — just like that.

Watching and listening to ASMR, for me personally and others, is a calming exercise.

All of the noises and sounds these creators make just tick at the right spot in my brain, altering its chemistry. It lowers your heart rate (according to my Apple Watch) and evens your breathing.

After being an avid listener, even more so in college, I became a full-fledged advocate. Whenever my friends complained about not getting enough sleep before their exams, I jumped in and spoke my holy truth.

I gave them this special gold nugget of information that would change their lives. I’m even more proud to say I’ve converted some of my friends from doom scrolling on TikTok right before bed to listening to a 20 minute video on low volume.

I really believe ASMR shouldn’t be criticized or hated. It helps so many people with anxiety and insomnia, so if someone hates it, they haven’t tried it yet. I hope this changes your mind and prompts you to put on an ASMR video and go take a nice nap. I promise you’ll be asleep in minutes.