Back To School, Back To Balance: Five Habits For A Healthier Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially that time of the year when tan lines begin to fade, along with the stress-free days of summer. College campuses across the country are bustling once again, and I don’t know about you, but I have already found myself in the bookstore more times than I’d like to admit and hunkered down in coffee shops studying for my next exam.

In high school, I had no work-life balance. I constantly put my schoolwork ahead of my mental and physical well-being. While I’m grateful for that time in my life because it taught me some valuable lessons, I knew that when I got to college, I wanted to do things differently. I made it my mission to never sacrifice my health for my workload again.

Over the past two years, I’ve redefined what balance looks like for me through plenty of trial and error. So, if you’re like me and struggle to step away from your work and actually take care of yourself, here are some simple habits I’ve started incorporating into my routine when life gets busy and my workload feels unmanageable.

Making Time To Move My Body

Not everyone enjoys rigorous workouts, and I get that. However, every time you move your body, your brain releases endorphins and serotonin, which can boost your mood and help reduce stress. Exercise also increases blood flow to the brain, improving focus. So, daily movement is not only beneficial for your mental well-being, but it can also help you feel more focused and productive when you return to your work later in the day. For me, movement is always a priority. Whether I am going for a run or a walk, lifting weights or doing yoga, I make sure to carve out at least 30 minutes in my day to move my body. When I schedule time to exercise, I treat it like an important meeting that I can’t miss. If you find it difficult to make movement a priority, I recommend booking a workout class. Having a set time and place to be can make it easier to hold yourself accountable. Plus, knowing you’ve already paid for the class might make you feel less likely to skip it. If booking a class doesn’t work for you, try finding another way to motivate yourself, such as rewarding yourself with something you enjoy afterward.

Journal Every Morning

I am a huge proponent of journaling. I truly believe it has changed my mindset in so many ways. Getting my thoughts and feelings down on paper allows me to process them more clearly, understand why I’m feeling the way I do and recognize when I am overthinking. However, I have recently changed my approach to journaling. Every morning, right when I wake up, I try to take 20 minutes to sit and think about my intentions for the day. How do I want to show up for myself? What do I want to accomplish? How do I want to feel when the day is over? By writing down my intentions, I can establish a clear mindset for the day and hold myself accountable to becoming the person I want to be. At the end of the day, I can reflect on what worked, what didn’t and what I can adjust for the next day. I’ve found that this helps me accomplish what I need to get done while still making time for things I enjoy. Rather than starting each morning solely focused on what I need to get done, I now begin each day thinking, “How can I make this the best day possible?”

Prioritize Sleep

I used to think that I could get through my days on four hours of sleep and an energy drink. And technically, I could, but it literally wreaked havoc on my body. The lack of sleep made me incredibly moody. I had zero social battery and would find myself getting angry over the smallest things. I also noticed that consistently not getting enough sleep caused hormone imbalances in my body. Once I started getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night, I noticed a huge shift in how I felt and in my overall energy levels. It can be difficult to prioritize sleep when you have a busy schedule. I know the feeling of finally getting home at 9 p.m. after a long day, only to realize you still have to study for an exam the next morning and submit an assignment by 11:59 p.m. That’s why I started setting boundaries around my sleep and schoolwork. During the week, I set a consistent time when I need to be ready for bed. When the clock hits that time, studying stops, even if there is work left to do. I know this can be difficult, but it’s important to remember that your health should be a priority. It’s also helpful to stay off screens at least an hour before bed. I’m someone who falls into the bad habit of scrolling at night, and next thing I know, one more TikTok video turns into 20 more. That’s why I’ve found it best to just practice staying off my phone altogether.

Treating Myself Each Week

This is my favorite habit I’ve started incorporating into my week. As college students, we juggle busy schedules, and mine is no exception. One thing that helps me get through a hectic week is knowing I have something to look forward to, like a little treat. This can be anything from grabbing coffee and a pastry to having a relaxing night in, watching your favorite movie and ordering takeout. For me, Thursdays are the only day of the week when I have some free time. I have one early-morning class, and the rest of the day is mine to spend however I want. However, I usually use Thursdays to catch up on the work I couldn’t get to earlier in the week. After class, I’ll head to a coffee shop of my choosing to get some work done. But the incentive is that I get to treat myself to a fun drink and sometimes something to eat. Lately, I’ve been loving Irving’s for a coffee and bagel sandwich or Sowers for coffee and a muffin. Having this little Thursday ritual gives me something to look forward to throughout the week and makes those busy days feel a little more manageable.

Making Time For Friends