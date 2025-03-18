5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Draining Your Energy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to overlook seemingly harmless habits that drain our energy throughout the day.

These habits can quietly rob you of vitality and negatively impact your day and productivity.

Let us dive into them so you can reclaim your spark.

Checking your phone first thing in the morning Photo by Craig Adderley from Pexles We’ve all fallen victim to opening our phones first thing in the morning and looking through our notifications and apps to see if we missed anything. This proves to be significantly harmful since it overstimulates your brain before you even get to wake up properly. To have a calm peaceful morning that doesn’t overstimulate your brain, consider waking up and avoiding your phone. Start your day with mindful breathing and planning what you want to achieve. Make your bed when you get up, as that will motivate you to keep getting things done. A simple check on your to-do list can keep you productive. Skipping or Eating the Wrong Breakfast Breakfast is the fuel you give your body when you wake up. It is important to have the right breakfast that kickstarts your energy levels and metabolism. If you have a breakfast filled with unhealthy sugars, it can lead you to have low energy levels later in the day. Opting out of having breakfast will make you feel sluggish or even hinder your focus. Try eating a balanced breakfast, such as whole grain toast with an avocado and an egg on top. Any breakfast with proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates is key to helping you start your day right. Not staying hydrated Water is essential to having cognitive functions; even slight dehydration can hinder that. I have fallen victim to not drinking enough water. Once I realized drinking water consistently throughout the day can help me with my energy, I haven’t stopped. I found that buying a cute water bottle has helped me remember to stay hydrated. Moreover, you can add electrolytes to your water for extra hydration. These electrolytes usually have delicious flavors that can trick your mind into thinking you are drinking something more fun and keep you hydrated. Neglecting fresh air and Sunlight Fresh air and sunlight are natural energy and mood boosters. Even 15 minutes of sunlight can increase your Vitamin D levels, and that has a big role in helping you get out of the sluggishness. When there is less sun in the winter, I find it important to incorporate Vitamin D supplements to keep my energy. Vitamin D plays a pivotal role in maintaining energy levels so prioritizing it is really important. Blue light before bed Research shows that blue light before bed can disrupt your circadian rhythm. This means that the light from our devices and constant stimulation can make it harder to fall asleep. This ultimately leaves you tired the next day. Having constant stimulation from different apps can keep us “alert,” which makes it more difficult to wind down and slowly fall asleep. Instead, try shutting off all devices before bed and winding down with a relaxing activity such as reading or journaling.

I hope you take into consideration these unhealthy habits and attempt to alter them for your health and benefit.