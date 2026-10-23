Get Out and Be Active

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semester getting busier and the cold winter months approaching, here are my top 10 reasons why taking a mental reset walk can be beneficial in college

1. It gives you a break from schoolwork

As college students, there is always something that needs to get done. Between classes, assignments, studying, and emails, it can be hard to take a break. Going for a walk allows you to step away from schoolwork and take some time for yourself without feeling like you always need to be productive

2. A change of scenery and environment

It is easy to spend most of the day going between your dorm, classrooms, dining halls, and library. Sometimes, I do not realize how much time I have spent inside until I finally go outside. Getting some fresh air and seeing a different environment can make the day feel less repetitive, even if it is only for a few minutes

3. Take advantage of daylight and nice weather

With winter approaching, the days will get shorter and darker. Between early classes and late nights studying, it is easy to miss most of the daylight. Going outside during the day allows you to enjoy the sunlight and spend less time indoors. If the weather is bad, try exploring a new campus building or walking on a treadmill at the fitness center

4. It gives you time to relax and clear your mind

When I feel overwhelmed, I sometimes feel like I need to keep working until everything is finished. However, when I am stressed, I know I am not always doing my best work. Taking a break gives you time to relax and stop worrying about assignments, grades, deadlines, and everything else you need to do

5. You can make it something you enjoy

A mental reset walk does not have to be boring. I love putting in my AirPods and listening to my favorite music, an audiobook, or a podcast. You can choose something that matches your mood or listen to something you enjoy. This makes walking feel like personal time instead of another task on your to-do list

6. It gets you moving after sitting all day

College involves a lot of sitting between classes, lectures, studying, and homework. Going for a walk is an easy way to add movement to your day without planning a full workout. Even a short walk can feel good after spending hours sitting at a desk

7. It gives you time to be alone

College means being around people almost all the time. As much as you love spending time with friends, it is important to have time for yourself, too. Between roommates, classmates, group projects and social events, finding time alone can be difficult. Going for a walk by yourself gives you a chance to enjoy some quiet time without worrying about what everyone else is doing

8. It can strengthen your relationships

Not every walk has to be alone. Asking a friend, roommate or classmate to join you can turn a stressful day into a chance to connect. You can talk about your day, laugh, vent or simply enjoy each other’s company without sitting inside and stressing about schoolwork

9. It gives you a reason to explore

A mental reset walk is a great way to explore places you might not normally visit. Try taking a different route around campus, finding a nature trail or walking without a specific destination. This can make getting outside feel like an adventure instead of another part of your daily routine. It is also a great way to enjoy your surroundings before the colder weather arrives

10. It helps you build a habit before winter

When winter arrives, it can be tempting to stay inside because of the cold, darkness and schoolwork. Starting a walking routine now can help you continue making time for yourself when the weather changes. Even if your walks become shorter or look a little different, keeping this habit can support your mental well-being.

At the end of the day, taking a mental reset walk is not about avoiding your responsibilities. It is about knowing when you need a break and allowing yourself to take one. College can be overwhelming, and it is easy to put yourself last when assignments, friendships and personal situations take up so much of your time. Sometimes, even a few minutes for yourself can help you feel ready to take on everything else.

Move your body because you want to take care of yourself, not because you feel like you have to. You cannot spend your time wishing you had a different body. Take care of the body and mind you have because you only get one!