SUMMER SENDOFF: WHAT THE HER CAMPUS WRITERS AT PITT WILL BE UP TO

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

With finals finally coming to an end and summer now in session, many of our Her Campus Pitt writers are excited to share their plans with eagerness to leave campus!

TRAVELING & studying abroad

Many of our writers are ready to vacay, whether that is through study abroad programs, visiting family, or taking a minute to cool off in paradise. You can catch Lauren Deaton, a rising senior studying English Lit/Media & Professional Communications, studying abroad in Ireland for two weeks. Alison Alexis, a rising senior and Communication Science major, will also be studying abroad in Scotland with the ASL Department here at Pitt! On top of that, she will be taking a visit to Disney World with her family. Amanda Buchman, sophomore and Public & Professional Writing/Political Science double major, will be going to Italy with her family for a week in May. Nina Bao, a senior Chemistry major, will be carving time out of her summer to visit family in Ohio. Grace McCullough, a senior History/Media & Professional Communications double major, will be attending her cousin’s wedding in Cabo a week after graduation as well as taking a road trip to her U23 rugby tournament in Wisconsin in June. Emma Schramm, a sophomore Anthropology /Public & Professional Writing major, will be going to Newport, Rhode Island for a week in July.

Trying new hobbies & picking up old ones

Sophia Cianfrini, a sophomore Communications major, will be picking up photography as well as keeping active by skateboarding. Lauren is more than ready to play catch-up on her video game, while Emma will soon be taking pottery classes and learning how to throw on a wheel. Some more hobbies that our writers will be picking up include learning how to knit more intricate projects and revisiting drawing.

Interning, working, and networking

Sophia will also be interning with her local newspaper and working as a produce clerk at a grocery store. However, not all writers will be working away from Pitt this summer. Lauren will be working at the Frick Fine Arts Library, while Amanda will keep up her writing through a magazine internship. Emma will be the next Marketing/PR intern at the State Theatre New Jersey!

conducting research on & off campus

Even during the summer, it’s never a bad idea to get ahead in your studies, extracurriculars, or take the leap to learn. Lauren will be conducting research at the Humanities Center for her Undergraduate Fellowship. Nina will be helping out a graduate student on a chemistry research project at the Chevron Science Center this summer.

cooking, baking, and experimenting in the kitchen

Foodie Alert! You may find a few food pics in your Instagram story section this summer! Amanda will be baking a lot, trying out cookie and cake recipes, and attempting to perfect her chocolate mousse! Nina will try stir-frying chicken and lettuce, while Alison wants to try cooking different recipes as well.

staying tuned for the latest music, films, and shows