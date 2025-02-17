Staying Active And Motivated: A Guide To Staying Healthy This Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

We are officially in the midst of the longest three months of the year: January, February, and March. Between the gloomy weather and midterms coming up, it can be hard to stay active. However, Pitt’s campus has various locations that can keep you active and healthy.

I often find myself choosing school over my own mental or physical health. It can be easy to get lost in the school and/or work routine that leaves you feeling stressed and burnt out. One activity that has helped relieve my stress is the on-campus workout classes. These classes are usually in WPU, and I like that there are a variety of classes to choose from. Working out once or twice a week is essential to my health and helps me to stay motivated. If you are not a fan of the gym in the Pete, WPU also has a small gym on the third floor. I like this gym for when I want to use the treadmills and just get a quick workout in. The gym in the Pete can often be intimidating, and this way you can avoid cardiac hill.

Let’s be honest: the freshman 15 is not uncommon. As a freshman, I have found it hard to balance my diet with healthy yet filling foods. I would be lying if I said I never eat mac n cheese cups or ramen. It can be tough to not snack all night, especially while living in a dorm. I have found it was much easier to eat healthy when I had a kitchen. If you do have a kitchen, meal prepping is a great way to meet your protein goals while limiting cost and cooking time. Additionally, learning to cook is essential to stay healthy without breaking the bank. I have found that eating healthy helps me to feel much more energized.

The Eatery is definitely not everyone’s favorite on-campus option for food, but they usually have a decent amount of healthy options, such as the Farmstand. I have also found that the Perch is pretty good, and I like that it’s self-serve. I really enjoy using my meal swap at Shake Smart for a healthy breakfast.

Lastly, it is all about balance! Oakland has a variety of great dessert options such as Milkshake Factory, Insomnia, and Millie’s. Don’t forget to treat yourself for your hard work!