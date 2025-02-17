Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a woman holds her hands over her face
a woman holds her hands over her face
Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash
Wellness > Health

Staying Active And Motivated: A Guide To Staying Healthy This Winter

Samantha McAtee
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

We are officially in the midst of the longest three months of the year: January, February, and March. Between the gloomy weather and midterms coming up, it can be hard to stay active. However, Pitt’s campus has various locations that can keep you active and healthy.

I often find myself choosing school over my own mental or physical health. It can be easy to get lost in the school and/or work routine that leaves you feeling stressed and burnt out. One activity that has helped relieve my stress is the on-campus workout classes. These classes are usually in WPU, and I like that there are a variety of classes to choose from. Working out once or twice a week is essential to my health and helps me to stay motivated. If you are not a fan of the gym in the Pete, WPU also has a small gym on the third floor. I like this gym for when I want to use the treadmills and just get a quick workout in. The gym in the Pete can often be intimidating, and this way you can avoid cardiac hill.

Let’s be honest: the freshman 15 is not uncommon. As a freshman, I have found it hard to balance my diet with healthy yet filling foods. I would be lying if I said I never eat mac n cheese cups or ramen. It can be tough to not snack all night, especially while living in a dorm. I have found it was much easier to eat healthy when I had a kitchen. If you do have a kitchen, meal prepping is a great way to meet your protein goals while limiting cost and cooking time. Additionally, learning to cook is essential to stay healthy without breaking the bank. I have found that eating healthy helps me to feel much more energized.

The Eatery is definitely not everyone’s favorite on-campus option for food, but they usually have a decent amount of healthy options, such as the Farmstand. I have also found that the Perch is pretty good, and I like that it’s self-serve. I really enjoy using my meal swap at Shake Smart for a healthy breakfast.

Lastly, it is all about balance! Oakland has a variety of great dessert options such as Milkshake Factory, Insomnia, and Millie’s. Don’t forget to treat yourself for your hard work!

Sammi McAtee is a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh and a first year writer for the University of Pittsburgh’s Her Campus chapter. Sammi was born in Maryland, but grew up in Pittsburgh and went to North Hills High School. She enjoys writing about life in Pittsburgh, current events, environmental issues, and trending topics on social media. Sammi is planning on majoring in Environmental Science with a certificate in Sustainability. She wants to study abroad and get involved in research during her time at Pitt. Sammi plans on working in Sustainable Management. Lastly, Sammi loves traveling and spending time outdoors. Her favorite place she ever visited is Costa Rica. Sammi has two dogs, two cats, and is the oldest of four girls. Some of her favorite TV shows include Gilmore Girls, Breaking Bad, and Friends. In her free time she enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, playing tennis, and getting a sweet treat.