Debunking Myths About Therapy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are in the midst of a mental health epidemic. Due to countless factors, from social media to academic pressures to politics, college students are more likely than ever to experience anxiety and depression. Yet so many are opposed to seeking help.

A common reason someone might not go to therapy is feeling like their problems don’t warrant professional psychological help. But whether you have a mental illness or not, everyone can benefit from therapy. Talking through thoughts and experiences is proven to improve emotional regulation, build stronger relationships, and create healthier coping mechanisms.

Even for someone without soul-crushing problems, a psychologist can teach skills and habits that improve daily life. From communication and time management skills to conflict-resolution strategies, therapy makes people better, for themselves and for the people in their lives.

Before you think, ‘I can just talk to my friends,’ let me assure you that it is not the same. First of all, a psychologist is a trained professional who has spent years studying the human brain. They will have a much more nuanced perspective than most people in your life. Plus, an outside perspective can be very helpful, especially when navigating complex social situations.

If you feel like a therapist is just going to blame everything on your parents or you’re fearful of sharing your feelings with someone while they take notes on a clipboard, don’t worry. Not every therapist is the same. Using online resources like BetterHelp and Psychology Today, anyone can find a licensed psychologist who meets their needs.

When searching for a new therapist, you may also want to consider factors like gender, specialty, or how often they are able to meet. Depending on personal priorities, you might prefer a therapist who practices Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, simple humanistic/client-centered therapy, or even art therapy. Do some research and contact multiple professionals before you decide.

It is important to note that time and money are often concerns that prevent people from seeking help.

For most people, timing is the easier problem to overcome. Going to therapy only takes an hour a week or less, and once it’s a recurring event in your schedule, it’s not as difficult to make time for. Additionally, the mental benefits of therapy make it easier to balance your life, freeing up time by giving you clarity and helping you prioritize self-care.

When it comes to financial struggles, therapy can seem impossible. But there are ways to make it more affordable, mainly by looking for someone who takes your insurance. If that still doesn’t work, there are also free options available through universities and community centers. The University of Pittsburgh Counseling Center offers drop-in services or personalised care plans.

It doesn’t have to be today, but if you’ve been thinking about starting therapy, look into it. There are so many ways to benefit from having a one-on-one conversation—or even a group session—with a professional psychologist. Don’t buy into the myths!