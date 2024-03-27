A Shy Girl’s Guide To Getting Into The Gym

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I understand better than anyone how difficult it is to get started in the gym. Just seven months ago, I had never stepped foot into a gym for anything but cardio equipment. I was used to running outdoors, going on hikes and doing ab workouts in the comfort of my own home. Then I came to college, where suddenly cardio is out and lifting is all the rage. My new friends were so impressed but confused when I chose to run around the hills of Pittsburgh rather than lift at the gym with them.

Intimidated but interested, I went to the gym with all of the lifting equipment, ready to get my grind on. About thirty seconds after walking into the gym, I practically ran to the treadmills; somewhere where I was comfortable. Watching everyone in their zone using the workout equipment, it seemed like everyone knew what they were doing and I was terrified of embarrassing myself. So I kept to the treadmills, and maybe some dumbbells if I felt brave.

One day, I ventured to the gym with my roommate and her friends. Shockingly, they convinced me to do a “back and bicep” day with them, something I had never done before. I tried my hardest to keep up and lift similar weights to them, which left me sore but excited for future workouts. I went with them the next couple of days, as they showed me the ropes for leg and arm days.

After a few sessions with them, I felt confident enough to attempt a leg day on my own. I tried a few of the machines they had shown me and added some free weight exercises that I found on TikTok. By the end of the first semester, I had developed a weekly routine that combined lifting and cardio! I felt so satisfied with my progress and was excited to start the second semester strong.

Now, I feel confident in the gym, even busy ones like the Pete (most of the time anyways). I have learned that despite the way it may look as an outsider, not everyone knows what they are doing. If I try something new or am not exactly sure what I am doing, I just fake it until I make it, which is exactly what everyone else is doing too!

After going through my gym journey, I have so many tips for anyone trying to get into the gym.

One, find a friend or group to go with. It could be someone who already is into the gym and can be a guide, or it could be another friend who is trying to get into the gym. That way, you two can try out the gym together. I had great success in finding someone who was a fantastic guide to teach me, but TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are also great teachers. Having a buddy that is new too could make you feel less alone and more comfortable!

Two, it’s completely fine to mix up your routine. Many serious gym-goers are strict about their splits or the types of workouts they do. Do not get intimidated by this, I never do the same thing each week! I love to mix it up between legs, arms, runs, stairmaster, yoga, sports or spin depending on what my school and social schedule looks like that week.

Third, try to work out in a way that you enjoy, at least when you are just getting started. A lot of people try to get into the gym by diving headfirst into an activity that is intense and unenjoyable. For some people, that unenjoyable exercise is running, while for others it is lifting. It will be difficult to motivate yourself to go if you do not enjoy your workout, so try to find something you like!

The gym can be a fun escape from your daily life, so I would recommend giving it a shot to keep yourself happy and healthy!