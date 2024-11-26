Why Running is the Ideal Fitness Routine for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the hectic life of college — filled with classes, social events and late-night study sessions — finding a way to stay fit and mentally balanced is key. Running can be the perfect answer for college students, offering both physical and mental benefits. At Ohio State, we’re lucky to have the scenic Olentangy Trail right on our doorstep. Here’s why hitting a trail can be a game-changer for your fitness and well-being, and why Ohio State’s Olentangy Trail is the perfect place to make it happen.

1. Running Clears the Mind and Relieves Stress

College can be overwhelming, and stress builds up fast. Running outdoors, especially on a peaceful trail like the Olentangy, is a natural stress reliever. When you’re outside, breathing fresh air, moving your body and listening to good music, it’s easier to break out of a stress bubble and experience a mental refresh. Studies show that physical activity, especially outdoors, helps release endorphins and reduce stress hormones, making a run on the trail exactly what you need to unwind.

Tip: try scheduling a run before or after a long study session to give your mind a break and boost productivity!

2. The Olentangy Trail is Ideal for Every Fitness Level

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned runner, the Olentangy Trail offers something for everyone. With clearly marked paths and stretches for every skill level, the trail allows you to pace yourself — whether you’re starting with a one-mile jog or aiming for a five- to six-mile route. Plus, the trail is generally flat and well-maintained, making it accessible for all fitness levels.

Favorite Routes:

Beginners: Start at Lane Avenue and run one mile out and back.

Start at Lane Avenue and run one mile out and back. Intermediate: Start at the south entrance for a three- to four-mile loop.

Start at the south entrance for a three- to four-mile loop. Advanced: Head out for six (or more) miles and explore different sections of the trail for a longer run with beautiful scenery.

3. Running Outdoors Boosts Creativity and Focus

Need some help brainstorming ideas for that paper? Outdoor running has been shown to enhance creativity, which is ideal for students balancing academic work. On the Olentangy Trail, you’re surrounded by green spaces, calming river views and open skies — all of which help inspire new ideas. After a trail run, many students report feeling more focused, leading to higher productivity back at the desk.

4. It’s a Flexible, Low-Cost Workout

Running doesn’t require expensive equipment, making it a perfect budget-friendly option for college students. With just a decent pair of running shoes, you’re ready to go. No need to worry about gym hours or fees; the trail is always open, making it easy to fit into even the busiest schedule.

5. Connect with Nature and Escape Campus

College life is mostly indoors — classrooms, libraries and dorm rooms — so getting outside for a run gives you a chance to escape and recharge. The Olentangy Trail offers a refreshing change of scenery and a sense of calm that you can’t find in a crowded gym or lecture hall. Spending time in nature is proven to reduce anxiety, improve moods and increase overall well-being, making it an essential counterbalance to busy college life.

Pro Tip: try running at different times of the day, like early morning or sunset, to enjoy peaceful moments on the trail and take in Ohio’s seasonal beauty.

6. Building a Consistent Routine

Regular running can help center a chaotic college schedule, adding a sense of routine and stability. The beauty of running is that it’s flexible; whether you prefer early morning, midday or late-night runs, you can easily work it into your week.

Consistency Hack: set a weekly goal, like three runs a week, to establish a manageable routine. Meeting these small goals builds confidence and makes it easier to stay consistent.

Overall, The Olentangy Trail provides more than just a place to exercise — it’s an escape from campus life, a mental sanctuary and a source of inspiration. Running here doesn’t just keep you fit; it can improve focus, ease stress and bring a sense of balance to your college experience. Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed or just want to try something new, lace up your running shoes and explore the trail. You might find it’s just what you need to feel centered and ready to tackle your college goals.