5 Self-Care Activities for Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

I hope you clicked on this article with self-care activities in mind this February. While you should always prioritize taking care of yourself, this month’s association with love and romantic gestures means it’s pertinent for your mental and physical health to keep yourself in mind. Valentine’s Day may be a stressful and lonesome holiday for many individuals but it doesn’t have to be. I’m not suggesting that getting a partner is the solution, but rather that the intentions and priorities you set for yourself this holiday can influence how you spend your Valentine’s Day.

Growing up, many of us might remember our Valentine’s Day parties where we would give out cards and candy to each person in our class, never excluding anyone. This is what excited us about Feb. 14. So, when did we start feeling bad about not having a significant other to celebrate the holiday with? We all need some reminders of how fun this day can be, even if we aren’t celebrating with someone else, especially when social media influences us to think that we need a significant other to celebrate with to celebrate at all. Here are a few ideas for how to celebrate yourself this season!

1. Do RETAIL THERAPY

Start your Valentine’s Day strong by buying yourself something nice! While we should all collectively work towards consuming less this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself the cute outfit or pretty necklace you have wanted for a while. While we may not always have the money to splurge, we must spoil ourselves when we need a pick-me-up moment. However, each person’s way of spoiling themselves is different. For some it could be as simple as making a nice dinner, getting flowers for yourself or buying that pair of shoes you really want. You get to decide how you spend your day, so why not make it an enjoyable one where you focus on loving yourself?

2. Watch a movie

Whether you like to watch movies, read books or partake in both, these are great ways to spend time with yourself. One of my favorite rom-com recommendations is the movie “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” which can be watched on Hulu and Disney+. Another great option is “Heart Eyes,” a new thriller movie currently in theaters. Both recommended movies are great if you want to stay on theme for Valentine’s Day!

3. Take an Everything Shower

We can all agree that you tend to feel so much better after a shower. Some people dread taking one, others love it. Either way, no one can deny the lasting effects of that post-“everything shower” feeling. I recommend taking the time to make yourself feel clean and pampered, and painting your nails or putting on a face mask is a great way to add to that luxurious feeling after an “everything shower.” Why not give yourself the spa day you deserve? The great thing about these activities is that you can get creative and stack them. Maybe you want to paint your nails while watching your favorite rom-com! Make whatever helps you feel the most comfortable a priority.

4. Talk to a loved one

A simple phone call, walk or coffee date with a family member or a friend you care about is a great way to feel loved on Valentine’s Day and make others feel loved too. It’s a great way to deepen your connections with the people you care about, which, in turn, usually has a positive effect on your life. You also never know who might be feeling lonely. It’s always good conscience to make the time to communicate with those you love most.

5. Go Out

Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday night this year, which is the perfect opportunity to have fun and forget about society’s idea of what you should be doing on the holiday. Go out with your friends or by yourself and have some fun. If you plan to go out alone, find comfort in it; you definitely aren’t the only one flying solo.

If you aren’t into the party scene, go somewhere by yourself and experience something new. Go to a new restaurant or your local movie theater. Prioritize doing something that you have been wanting to do!

With these suggestions in mind, make it a priority to date yourself. Often, many emotions are associated with Feb. 14, so it’s the perfect time to give yourself a little extra attention. Doing things for yourself and prioritizing what makes you happy can be a great way to move away from any anxious and negative feelings associated with Valentine’s Day and help you enjoy it with whoever or doing whatever brings joy to your life.

By spending time with yourself and getting to know what you like and dislike you can better understand yourself. It’s important that you love yourself first and focus on doing the things that make you happy and establish your needs and wants before diving into the world of romantic relationships. Think back to how you celebrated Valentine’s Day when you were younger and how you felt then. Try to start recreating those moments. Start putting yourself first and the rest will work itself out.