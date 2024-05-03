Exploring Lagree House: A Comprehensive Guide to Classes, Amenities and Rewards

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ready to revolutionize your fitness routine? Located in Clintonville, Ohio, just a few minutes north of Ohio State’s campus is fitness studio Lagree House. Founded in 2020 by co-owners Jamie Gladieux and Jacqui Redmond, Lagree House is currently the only studio in Ohio. Their motto, “Your body, your house,” is a perfect example of the ethos of Lagree House. It resonates far beyond mere words; it is visibly shown in every aspect of their practice.

What is Lagree House?

A fitness studio that combines core, endurance, strength, balance and flexibility workouts without placing excess stress upon joints and muscles, Lagree House offers a unique type of workout: The Lagree Method. This approach involves a high-intensity, low-impact workout suitable for all individuals by making movements slow and controlled but always under tension.

Lagree uses a special kind of machine called the Megaformer, a fitness machine with a moving platform and springs for resistance that is used for Lagree Method workouts. This entails a leisurely, full-body workout that merges the idea of Pilates with elements of strength training and cardiovascular exercise. Exercising on the Megaformer engages the core muscles, helping to improve stability and balance while also reducing the risk of injury. When clients use this unique machine, they are required to wear special grip socks for their safety.

When Are Classes Offered?

Whether you’re an early riser or prefer evening sessions, Lagree House has you covered with classes available seven days a week. Starting at 5 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday and extending until 7 p.m., there’s ample opportunity to fit a workout into your busy schedule. On Mondays, classes run from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., offering flexibility for those kicking off their week. Meanwhile, Sundays and Saturdays provide convenient options with classes available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lagree House offers a generous range of time slots, ensuring that clients can find a session that suits their schedule for maximum convenience.

Visiting Lagree House

Stepping into Lagree House, I immediately sensed a sanctuary of fitness and community. From the warm welcome at the door to the insightful conversation with the owner, every aspect exuded a sense of belonging and empowerment, with the owners and instructors knowing their clients by name. Lagree House left me with the impression that it not only honors the idea of, “Your body, your house,” but also creates an atmosphere where being there feels just as comforting as being at home.

At the heart of the studio, you will find the Megaformers arranged for the sessions. Towards the back of the studio, amenities include a locker room and even a playroom designated for children to enjoy while sessions are in progress.

Why ShoulD Ohio State Students Try LAGREE?

Lagree’s clientele ranges from 18 to 60. While the workout poses a challenge for newcomers, individuals of any age can successfully complete it. The instructors provide clear, easy instructions and correct forms to ensure each client’s effectiveness in their workout. With this in mind, Lagree House would be an opportunity for Ohio State’s students to try a challenging workout alongside friends while creating enjoyable memories together. Lagree has classes starting at $10, and if you are unsure how you feel about the workout, they offer several different packages for new clients to choose from.

For Ohio State students wondering how to get to Lagree, COTA has a bus stop a few blocks away at North High Street and East North Broadway. Once you arrive, just walk up the sidewalk for a few minutes and you will be right at Lagree’s front door.

After committing to the Lagree Method, upon completing your 50th workout, you’ll be rewarded with a special prize: their exclusive limited-time grip socks. And for those who reach the remarkable milestone of 100 workouts, the owners gift you a personalized shirt, embroidered with your name as a symbol of your dedication and achievement.

Opening More Studios

Coming this summer, the owners are opening another Lagree House in Bridge Park located in Dublin, Ohio. For residents of Dublin and beyond, the addition of Lagree House brings a stronger community connection as well as personal growth for continuing fitness enthusiasts and newcomers.