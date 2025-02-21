5 Shower Products to Up Your Game Without Breaking the Bank

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Nothing is better than a good everything shower with your favorite shower products. You get to feel clean, soft, smooth and honestly, productive. The complete calmness when you’re under the hot water smelling the most delicious scents with the speaker blasting is something everyone deserves to experience. During this busy and cold part of the year, self-care is more important now than ever.

Since moving to Ohio State and living in a dorm, it has been hard for me to feel truly clean. Count your blessings if you’re one of the people with their own shower. As a dorm resident, the dirty communal bathroom isn’t ideal, so adding some simple steps can wildly improve the experience. You deserve to feel your very best, so here are five products that turn your everyday shower into a luxurious treat without the huge price tag.

Foaming body wash Photo by Alexey Sokolov from Icons8 I used to think it was a gimmick, but when I saw the Daise Whip Foaming Body Wash for only $4.99, I knew I had to try it. I’m normally a vanilla girl, but this time I branched out and got a cherry scent, and I am hooked. The foam is super fun and feels so smooth on my skin. This winter is making my skin look as cracked and dry as the desert, and this hydrating body wash has started to help fight it off. And yes, a normal body wash works just fine, but this is so fun, smells amazing and works great! Not to mention, Daise is Leaping Bunny-approved and recyclable. Sugar Scrub exfoliant Kellyn Simpkins / Her Campus A physical exfoliant will make your skin the softest it has ever been. It is also great for getting a better shave! There are so many different kinds of sugar scrubs, and they also vary in how intensely they exfoliate your skin. If you have very dry skin, a hydrating scrub such as Dove’s could be great. A salt scrub tends to be more abrasive so it could be beneficial if you really need to get off that dead skin. There are so many other options too! You can also create your own scrub if you are truly balling on a budget. An exfoliant smells good, feels good and makes your skin look good too. Clarifying shampoo Charlotte Reader / Her Campus Dorm water is my enemy since it is not filtered as well as the shower water you use at home. Who knows the last time the dorm shower heads were replaced? Also, if you’re going out or have fallen victim to the slick-back trend, chances are you use many products and have buildup in your hair that a detox shampoo can help remove! I fell in love with detox shampoo after being given a sample of the Ouai detox shampoo but found that L’Oreal makes a product that yields very similar results for less than half the price. After using a detox shampoo, your hair will feel so clean, making it shinier and stronger and helping promote growth. Shaving oil Original Illustration by Megan Charles for Her Campus Media If you shave and do not use shaving oil, you’re missing out. Apply shaving cream before shaving works, even conditioner does the trick if you’re in a crunch, but shaving oil is simply the best. Shaving can dry out your skin, so using the oil to hydrate while you shave helps combat the dryness. Your razor will also glide better than it ever has before! A current favorite of mine, the EOS Shave Oil, has never let me down. EOS also has body wash, lotion, lip balms and more, so if there is a scent you love, you can create a full hygiene set! Hair masks Amelia Kramer / Her Campus Hair masks come in all shapes and sizes. There are in-shower masks, pre-shower masks, hair oils and leave-in products. It can be daunting to choose from all these options, so be sure to research and see what will work best for you! Eva NYC creates many hair masks and treatments while maintaining below-average prices and above-average reviews. They also have a hair quiz on their website to help you find your perfect match. Another great option that went viral last year is the Rosemary Oil from Mielle. This product is meant to strengthen hair and improve growth in various hair types. A hair mask is a great way to combat any issues or add the benefits you’ve always wanted!

Self-care queen!

Now you have five products that will help you feel your cleanest and best. These recommended products are all highly rated and positively reviewed, and, best of all, affordable.

I would also recommend picking a scent family so your products layer together well. The products above come in many options, so choose scents that feel the most similar to you!

The next time you shower, it should be a form of self-care. As you walk around campus, fresh out of the shower with your newly upgraded routine, be prepared for people to stop you and ask, “Why do you smell so good?”