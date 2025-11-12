15 Screen-Free Hobbies and Activities to Help Beat Scrolling Addiction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scrolling can be addictive. The fast-paced, repetitive hits of dopamine from each piece of entertaining content create a cycle that is hard to beat. Many of us want to slow down and enjoy our time away from the attention-eating phone screen, but it’s a struggle. Here are 15 hobbies and/or activities that can be enjoyed without a screen in sight. These hobbies can take many different forms and, over time, can replace the urge to scroll with a new, more fulfilling experience!

1. Crafts

Diy, models, or kits

There are many, many ways to craft. You could make a DIY project, a model car, plane, or train, make a collage, or paint something. Look up some tutorials and give them a try. If you find your niche, enjoy perfecting your skills and see what beautiful things you can create.

2. Fiber arts

Crochet, knitting, sewing, weaving, and more.

Fiber arts are any craft involving natural or synthetic fibers such as yarn, fabric, and thread. Such crafts include crochet, knitting, sewing, weaving, embroidery, felting, and more. I, personally, love to crochet, and find that it is easy to get invested in and not want to quit! It can also be a useful skill by learning to make your own clothes, toys, accessories, and other designs.

3. reading

(audiobooks included!)

Books are an incredible and immersive way to spend your time. You can read a physical book, a digital book (preferably on an E-reader), or an audiobook. Keep up the habit and eventually focusing on a book will feel easy and exciting. Make sure to do lots of research on what books and authors are in your favorite genres and borrow a book from your library (or Libby for audio/digital) or buy from a used bookstore for cost-friendly reading.

4. Coloring or doodling

Coloring and doodling can be relaxing and fun. Skill doesn’t matter! Just color or doodle however you please and enjoy the satisfaction of filling up a page. You can print out free coloring pages, or buy a coloring book. Doodle inspiration is easy to find online, or you can just free draw and see what you make!

5. Journal or Diary writing

Writing is a great habit to help get yourself reflecting and thinking. Write about anything! Write about your life, feelings, desires, or whatever is on your mind. You can also fill a journal/diary with stickers, drawings, and/or memories like receipts or tickets. It is great for slowing down in the moment, and keeping memories for future-you to read later!

6. Gardening/Houseplants

Keeping plants alive can be hard, but practice makes perfect! Dedicate time in your day to garden or tend to your houseplants. I find it helps when you give them names and imaginary personalities to build some more attachment and dedication to your plants, but that’s just me.

7. Music

Dance, singing, or instruments

No matter your skill level, music and/or dance can be great hobbies. You can enjoy singing, playing an instrument, or dancing, whether you’re a pro or entirely new to it. Just explore doing what feels good and fun; don’t worry too much about how “good” you are!

8. baking and cooking

Baking and cooking are both useful and fun skills. Alone or with a friend, save some recipes and give them a try! Over time, you can become a pro at making delicious meals and treats for yourself and to share. Write down and save your favorites to remake and perfect.

9. Exercise and movement

Yoga, pilates, cardio, or weights

Moving your body can feel really great if you find what works for you. You can do yoga or the more intense pilates. You should also try working on cardio by running or swimming, and strength training with weights. Movement doesn’t have to be difficult or painful. Find something that you enjoy and build up from there!

10. Hiking and walking

Another form of movement you could partake in is spending time outside and walking. It can be relaxing and mind-clearing. You could try a hike or a simple walk around the block. A walk can be refreshing and relaxing, or adventurous and exciting. Go alone and reflect quietly, or take a friend and chat!

11. Puzzles

(of all kinds!)

A traditional jigsaw puzzle can be entertaining and engaging, but so can word puzzles like crosswords and wordsearches, and number puzzles like Sudoku. Pick up a cheap puzzle from the store, or you can buy a book full of word/number puzzles, or you can print out free copies of them online. Once you get investing, these are great for working your brain and entertaining yourself.

12. Socialize

A great way to unplug is to organize an event with your friends or family. It doesn’t have to be a holiday or anything special. Just have a dinner, a game night, movie night, or a casual get-together. You can also join a local club or group for your interests to connect. Just put your phone down and enjoy time with other humans!

13. Pets and animals

If you have a pet, put down the phone to spend some time engaging with your animal companion! Play, cuddle, or take a walk. Even if you don’t have a pet, you can always volunteer at a shelter, or just spend a day hanging out at one and giving the animals some love.

14. Fashion and clothing

Putting together outfits and exploring fashion can be a lot of fun. You don’t need a whole new wardrobe to explore; you can experiment with clothes you already have. Try new clothing combos and do a photo shoot. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could try upcycling clothes by cropping, cutting sleeves or necklines, adding patches, or sewing simple designs. Make a vision board for your ideal style and explore new, endless possibilities.

15. Organizing and Decorating

Upgrading your space is a great way to spend your time and improve your overall life. It could take the form of deep cleaning, rearranging furniture, or finding new ways to organize or decorate. This is a great time to try out DIY tricks to optimize your space!

The key to all of these ideas is practice and consistency. It is hard to break away from the ease of scrolling on your phone for entertainment, and other hobbies might not give that same dopamine-hit-experience. Keep trying and developing your ability to unplug and engage in new activities. Eventually, it will become easier and easier, and you’ll fall in love with something that isn’t your phone!