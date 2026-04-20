Why Walking Is Good For The Soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking daily has many benefits that could change how you go about your everyday life. Check out these eight reasons why a daily walk can benefit your life overall!

Clearing your mind: Taking a short 15 minute walk or even an hour walk can help you clear your mind of all the stressful things going on in your life. Everyone has so many things going on in their lives. It doesn’t matter what point in your life you are at, walks can be a great way to clear your mind during a busy day.

Change of perspective: Walks can provide inspiration for many parts of our lives. Whether it is a school project, an essay, or just making a decision in general, taking a walk can clear your head and give you time to think deeply about certain topics. Listening to music or just enjoying the sounds of nature around you can give so much inspiration.

Connecting to nature: With how busy everyone’s lives are and how reliant we are on technology these days, it can be beneficial to take a walk through nature. It can be at your local park, a hiking trail, or even just through your neighborhood or college campus. Taking a walk through nature can help everyone appreciate the present moment and slow down your life, helping you feel grounded.

Daily exercise: Walking is one of the best ways to keep your body healthy and moving. Long walks can improve endurance and keep your body healthy long term. It can strengthen muscles and joints as well as increase your energy levels. It is a great way to find some more energy in the middle of a busy day.

Exploring new places: Going on walks can give you the chance to find a new area in your neighborhood or hometown. It can also inspire you to take an extra trip out to a new hiking spot you have been wanting to try. Exploring a new place can give you a walking routine to show your family and friends.

Spending time with others: Walking doesn’t have to be something you do on your own. A walk alone is always beneficial but inviting family or friends can be fun as well! Taking time to talk about your day and the world around you with someone close to you can be very relaxing and good way to get all the stresses of the day out of your system.

Sleep benefits: Taking a walk everyday can improve your overall sleep cycle, especially if you walk during the morning or afternoon. It can help regulate your sleep-wake cycle and lead to overall improved sleep.

Creates a healthy habit: Taking a walk every day creates a healthy habit that can benefit both your mental and physical health. It can give you a lighter overall mood and work to combat depression. A daily walk can truly change your life.

There are so many reasons why a daily walk can benefit your life! Take a walk today and encourage others to do the same!