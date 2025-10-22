Navigating Seasonal Depression: College Girl Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as a college student. The beginning of a new semester and a fresh start in a new dorm room. Everything is going great then: BOOM! Seasonal depression hits. Seasonal depression is usually from the stress, lack of sleep a student gets when starting a new semester, and of course the change in the season. Well, no fear, here are some tips and tricks on how to beat seasonal depression this semester. Now buckle up girly because this won’t be easy, but we can do it together.

Tips to start with

1. Have a comfortable safe space!

As girls, I’m sure we all love a good aesthetic room. So make your room a representation of you. Add some fairy lights, a few plants, and even some cute posters. It’s important to have a safe space to relax and re-group after a long day of classes.

2. Make time for the things you enjoy

Now I’m sure we all love sitting in front of our computer for hours… yay so much fun?! But outside of homework we need to be doing things that bring us joy. A nice brunch date with the girls or hitting the gym a few times a week can really uplift your mood. Even a nice self-care day once a week can save you from the drag of seasonal depression.

3. Create a schedule

By making time for fun things, you also must remember that you are in college and getting that degree is a must! So, let’s make sure we have a nice balanced schedule that not only keeps us on task but makes sure we enjoy our time in college. There are many scheduling apps you can use or even your phone calendar and reminders can be a life saver.

4. GIVE YOURSELF GRACE

It’s important to give yourself the grace you deserve. I’m sure we’re all busy with our homework, social life, and outside responsibilities. So don’t be too hard on yourself. It’s so easy to be self-critical when you have a lot going on and fall into that seasonal depression. Just know everything will be okay and you are doing the best you can!

Tricks for you

1. When making your schedule be realistic. If you know you can’t focus, don’t try to study for four hours, instead try studying daily for about 30 minutes to an hour. This not only will be beneficial for you, but it allows time for other things too.

2. Keep your safe space clean. A clean room allows for a clear head. When your room is messy it can lead to a cluttered mind. For example, making your bed every morning or cleaning up your vanity after a “get ready with me” is a great way to start minimizing the mess.

3. Reach out to your professors if you need any guidance or extension for an assignment. They are there to help and teach you so use them as a resource If needed.

4. I know it’s hard in college, but try to eat balanced meals. A balanced diet has been shown to improve your overall mood.

Seasonal depression is hard to deal with, trust me girl, I get it. It comes and goes as it pleases but beating seasonal depression is not impossible! With these tips and tricks, seasonal depression won’t stand a chance against you!