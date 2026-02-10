Struggling with Depression at University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University will be the time of your life. You will meet your soulmate and best friends, you

will develop key skills and gain irreplaceable experiences and most importantly, truly

find yourself.



But that didn’t happen.



In the economically unstable, political hellscape of 2026, where having a degree barely

guarantees a liveable wage, most young people are more concerned with the dwindling

prospect of ever owning a house, much less with finding themselves. Despite this, the

world around us seems to expect us to be having the time of our lives, and constantly

remind us that it only gets worse once you graduate. I personally find it torturous. I hate

hearing from my parents how much fun and freedom and friendship they enjoyed during

their university years, how it was the very best time of their lives. I can’t help but deeply

hope that’s not true for me. If this is the best time of my life, then the rest of my life is

going to truly suck.



If you can relate to this then you are not alone. After 3 years of university life, I have

enjoyed a variety of amazing new experiences, have made memories that I will treasure

forever and have gained skills that will help me for life, but it hasn’t come without the

fair share of hardship. As the end of the final year of my degree comes creeping closer, I

have found myself filled with a confusing slurry of emotions ranging regret, fear,

excitement, discomfort, longing, dissatisfaction and anxiety. About how I have wasted

my uni life, about the mistakes I’ve made, about how things could have gone if only I

hadn’t, about the ways I’ve regressed and that teenage me would be so disappointed,

about my lost spark, wasted potential, and total apathy about all the things that used to

bring me joy. Mitski warned me about becoming a tall child but I didn’t realise just how

real that would feel. I am a worse version of myself. Riddled with the same insecurities

and personal flaws of my teenage self, coupled beautifully with my aging body, and

deteriorating mental health. Life is just peachy.



There is no advice, or catchy hot take in this article. My aim is to share my feelings and

reach anyone else who may feel the same. You are not alone.



I for one feel like despite everything I’ve learnt and achieved so far, I’ve also lost a lot. I

feel burnt out from years upon years of academics, and I’ve gotten no better at dealing

with big coursework assignments and surviving exam season, if anything I’ve gotten

worse. During my GCSEs, my parents said 1 year of hard work then you’re done, then it

was come on, 2 years of focus and hard work for your A levels then you’re done. Now It

feels all the heavier, 4 long years, with no obvious goal in sight anymore, no obvious next

step. Somehow knowing, or being constantly told that the world is my oyster makes it all

the harder to actually see myself being happy doing anything. I’ve gone totally numb But

where my academic prowess may have waned, my sense of self and mental health have

improved.



Well no. I find I’m more unsatisfied, angry and emotional than ever. I cry more now, a lot

of people I’ve talked to say they cry more into their 20s. Somewhere deep down I can’t

help but feel like I’ve totally failed, in every aspect of life. I read less, follow the news and

current affairs less, I have less friends and I am much more sensitive and emotionally

volatile now. I have less hobbies, less passion, I do less extra-curriculars and have less

motivation to create art. This very article I’ve been thinking about writing for weeks is

being written literal minutes before (and now after) the deadline as I’ve put it off for days

in a total paralysis. My body feels heavier, older, already slowly decaying, my dark

circles darker, my insecurities more suffocating. The worst part is that it all comes

crashing in on itself; cannibalising and self-multiplying. The more I feel like a failure, the

less I want to try to better myself, to achieve anything, to get stuck into anything, to

escape. I tell myself, you’re 22, it’s past too late. I want to tell you dear reader, it gets

better. Right now I don’t know if I can say that. Although I still believe it might. I’m back

in therapy, I’m closer to some of my friends than I’ve ever been, and even in my final year

of university, I have gotten opportunities and made memories I truly will treasure that

never thought I’d make. Perhaps I just need to let go of the FOMO, of the constant

comparisons, it’s fine if my memories revolve around tv shows and food and walks in

the park instead of extravagant holidays, and true love, and parties, and academic

success. It’s so much easier said than done.



I feel like I am already dead, and I will drift through life aimlessly, rotting in a dead end

job, bringing myself some transient inklings of joy when I order take out or watch a movie

I like. I’ll live alone, and just decay. It feels so inevitable now. I don’t know how else to

explain it. A sinking feeling. A dark inevitability. A part of me has already died and her

corpse will go on, performing the motions of life without ever truly living it. Without ever

being happy. I’m simultaneously so afraid of it, yet it also already feels so true.

I can’t drive, I didn’t meet the love of my life, I am just as mentally unstable as I was at

16, I have no job prospects and a Masters in STEM I’ve grown to hate means less and

less as time goes on. But I have reached you, in some small part. You took time to read

my small rant and maybe felt seen, and in this moment, I am grateful for that. I’m sorry

dad, that I don’t do sports and go on holidays with my friends and don’t have a boyfriend

to “take care of me”, I’m sorry mum that I am in many ways more broken now than I ever

was before. Perhaps I simply hid it better, perhaps it’s been bubbling underneath for too

long. I’m sorry to my younger sister, for not being a better role model, for not filling you

with excitement and joy about adulthood and university life. I’m sorry to my wide-eyed,

over-achieving 17 year old self, for letting you down. As I think about my university life

coming to an end, all of my fears are constantly crashing down. I feel so often these

days that I can’t take it anymore. But maybe that’s okay, as painful as it is. No, University

was not my peak, but an important learning journey. But maybe my framing is wrong. It’s

not about whether or not I’m in my peak, maybe social media forces me to compare

myself to 15 year old celebrities and savants too much and society’s obsession with

nostalgia, and lost potential creates a weight that is dragging me down to the pits of

hell. I should just take every day as it comes. Just live.

Maybe one day I will.