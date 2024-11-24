Perspective over Perfection: Why exercise should be about feeling good, rather than looking good

Learning is a privilege which should be fervently embraced rather than feared,
especially in our twenties. We have a responsibility to hold ourselves accountable to the
ways in which we think about ourselves. It is no easy task; it is a long-term investment
undoubtedly worth making. One crucial shift in mindset that we must embrace –
especially in the modern age – is redefining our approach to fitness. Too often, exercise
is viewed primarily as a means to sculpt our bodies to fit a societal ideal of perfection. It
is more than justified to desire a particular image of our own bodies, however a deeper
value of physical activity can be found not in external appearance, but in the profound
impact it can have on our mental and emotional well-being. A more fruitful outcome of
exercise can be found when it is used as a tool for fostering strength, energy, and
enjoyment rather than merely a vehicle for aesthetic transformation.
Social media has increasingly inundated us with endless fitness videos, including a
surge in ‘transformation’ videos in particular; repeatedly highlighting weight loss before-
and-after photos and heavily posed progress images. It is easy to fall into the
dangerous path of doom scrolling through fitness advice videos, becoming trapped into
the cycle of comparison as a result. Whilst videos can be educational, many are often
curated and marketed as a one-size-fits-all plan posted to thousands of followers all
with individual, complex needs. Quick ‘transformation’ videos can facilitate the notion
that exercise can make immediate changes to your body aesthetically, encouraging
potentially dangerous hyper fixations on body image.
What instead deserves more attention, is how exercise can provide instant benefits for
your mood and well-being. Viewing exercise as a source for stress relief, finding
strength in your body, honouring its capabilities, utilising exercise as a social space, and
a time for mindfulness should be valued rather than solely considering it as a vehicle to
conform our bodies into the ‘perfect’ ideal. A way to help change this shift in perspective
can be via trying new ways to move your body and exercise.
Stepping into my final year of university, I knew how personally important it was for me
to keep myself active knowing the academic demands that lay ahead of me. I found that
dedicating time in my week to exercise amid lectures, seminars, presentation planning
and long hours in the library solidified my motivation as I had time to connect my mind
and body with a break from overwhelming stress. More importantly, what I have found
most thrilling was the incorporation of ‘fun’ exercise and variation in my activities. From
my very first year of university, I have looked forward to my two training sessions and
Sunday matches with my sports team; the social aspect and competitive nature drives
me to work hard. Throughout my time at university, I began to reflect on how my
involvement in sport was never motivated by how it may make me look, it was always
about how it made me feel. Hence, eventually asked myself: why couldn’t I start to think
this way about all exercise in general?
And so, with the encouragement of my friends, and a fierce determination to change my
perspective, I decided to try new things. As I entered the swimming pool for the first time
in years to swim properly, I felt conflicted. One part of me felt embarrassed, that as
someone who loved sport and moving their body, I felt like a child learning to swim
again. I looked to my right and saw other students doing laps in the fast lane, I felt out of
place and out of my depth. Yet, the other part of me felt grateful enough to have the
opportunity to relearn this skill and dedicate my time to nourishing my mind and body. In
all honesty, those two parts of me battled it out for a while, but eventually, I realised
nobody really cared what I was doing as they were all here for themselves, ranging from
all levels. So, I decided I needed to show up for myself too. Propelled by the motivation
from that session, I booked a Zumba and Pilates class with one of my best friends.
Initially at the Zumba class, I felt ridiculous and hoped that nobody would see me (as I
am definitely not a natural born dancer). However throughout the session, I realised I’d
been smiling and laughing for almost the entire time, I found joy in the movement and
the fact that my brain was entirely focused on learning the steps – it felt great! Although
I felt humbled at times, Pilates taught me to feel control and strength in my body and
pushing myself based on what I feel my body can do, rather than what it ‘needs’ to be.
Throughout the entirety of these activities, I was surrounded by women of all ages,
abilities, alone or in pairs/groups where everyone was committed to showing up for
themselves, their friends and their bodies. The drive to feel good, was tangible above all
else. The sense of female community and shared positive energy in the room
overpowered any insecurities I had upon the room.
Although it sometimes an uphill battle, I have begun to learn the power of shifting my
perspective and embracing the opportunity to learn new things. If you’ve ever felt like
me, stuck in the toxic loop of social media, my biggest advice is to not be afraid to try
new things that make you feel good.