Perspective over Perfection: Why exercise should be about feeling good, rather than looking good

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Learning is a privilege which should be fervently embraced rather than feared,

especially in our twenties. We have a responsibility to hold ourselves accountable to the

ways in which we think about ourselves. It is no easy task; it is a long-term investment

undoubtedly worth making. One crucial shift in mindset that we must embrace –

especially in the modern age – is redefining our approach to fitness. Too often, exercise

is viewed primarily as a means to sculpt our bodies to fit a societal ideal of perfection. It

is more than justified to desire a particular image of our own bodies, however a deeper

value of physical activity can be found not in external appearance, but in the profound

impact it can have on our mental and emotional well-being. A more fruitful outcome of

exercise can be found when it is used as a tool for fostering strength, energy, and

enjoyment rather than merely a vehicle for aesthetic transformation.



Social media has increasingly inundated us with endless fitness videos, including a

surge in ‘transformation’ videos in particular; repeatedly highlighting weight loss before-

and-after photos and heavily posed progress images. I t is easy to fall into the

dangerous path of doom scrolling through fitness advice videos, becoming trapped into

the cycle of comparison as a result. Whilst videos can be educational, many are often

curated and marketed as a one-size-fits-all plan posted to thousands of followers all

with individual, complex needs. Quick ‘transformation’ videos can facilitate the notion

that exercise can make immediate changes to your body aesthetically, encouraging

potentially dangerous hyper fixations on body image.



What instead deserves more attention, is how exercise can provide instant benefits for

your mood and well-being. Viewing exercise as a source for stress relief, finding

strength in your body, honouring its capabilities, utilising exercise as a social space, and

a time for mindfulness should be valued rather than solely considering it as a vehicle to

conform our bodies into the ‘perfect’ ideal. A way to help change this shift in perspective

can be via trying new ways to move your body and exercise.



Stepping into my final year of university, I knew how personally important it was for me

to keep myself active knowing the academic demands that lay ahead of me. I found that

dedicating time in my week to exercise amid lectures, seminars, presentation planning

and long hours in the library solidified my motivation as I had time to connect my mind

and body with a break from overwhelming stress. More importantly, what I have found

most thrilling was the incorporation of ‘fun’ exercise and variation in my activities. From

my very first year of university, I have looked forward to my two training sessions and

Sunday matches with my sports team; the social aspect and competitive nature drives

me to work hard. Throughout my time at university, I began to reflect on how my

involvement in sport was never motivated by how it may make me look, it was always

about how it made me feel. Hence, eventually asked myself: why couldn’t I start to think

this way about all exercise in general?



And so, with the encouragement of my friends, and a fierce determination to change my

perspective, I decided to try new things. As I entered the swimming pool for the first time

in years to swim properly, I felt conflicted. One part of me felt embarrassed, that as

someone who loved sport and moving their body, I felt like a child learning to swim

again. I looked to my right and saw other students doing laps in the fast lane, I felt out of

place and out of my depth. Yet, the other part of me felt grateful enough to have the

opportunity to relearn this skill and dedicate my time to nourishing my mind and body. In

all honesty, those two parts of me battled it out for a while, but eventually, I realised

nobody really cared what I was doing as they were all here for themselves, ranging from

all levels. So, I decided I needed to show up for myself too. Propelled by the motivation

from that session, I booked a Zumba and Pilates class with one of my best friends.

Initially at the Zumba class, I felt ridiculous and hoped that nobody would see me (as I

am definitely not a natural born dancer). However throughout the session, I realised I’d

been smiling and laughing for almost the entire time, I found joy in the movement and

the fact that my brain was entirely focused on learning the steps – it felt great! Although

I felt humbled at times, Pilates taught me to feel control and strength in my body and

pushing myself based on what I feel my body can do, rather than what it ‘needs’ to be.

Throughout the entirety of these activities, I was surrounded by women of all ages,

abilities, alone or in pairs/groups where everyone was committed to showing up for

themselves, their friends and their bodies. The drive to feel good, was tangible above all

else. The sense of female community and shared positive energy in the room

overpowered any insecurities I had upon the room.