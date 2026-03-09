Protein Isn’t Just Eggs, Bro

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I once witnessed a man in the dining hall eat seven eggs for breakfast, and I need to talk about it.

Not because eggs are bad. Eggs are fine. Eggs are delicious. But seven? Before 10 a.m.? At what point did we decide that overloading on protein at sunrise equals success?

Somewhere between egg five and egg seven, I knew we needed to talk about the “protein bro” phenomenon.

You know him. AirPods in. Slightly oversized hoodie with massive arms peeking through. A plate stacked with eggs. Maybe some dry oatmeal on the side. And definitely a protein shake in hand, because why stop at 70 grams of protein?

Don’t get me wrong — protein is an important part of our diet. If you’re walking to class, doing chores or simply existing as a human being, you need it. But when did eggs become the only source of protein?

Seven eggs in one sitting is a lot of sulfur. That iconic egg smell? Yeah, that doesn’t disappear once it’s inside you. If your breakfast warrants a scent trigger warning for your roommates and classmates, maybe it’s time to diversify.

The dining hall is packed with protein sources that don’t require overworking the omelet station staff or hoarding the hard-boiled eggs. Here are some protein-packed breakfast foods that build gains without the gas overload.

1) Greek Yogurt: The Probiotic Powerhouse

High in protein, easy to prepare and won’t leave your table smelling like a biology lab. Add fruit for micronutrients and fiber, granola for crunch and some nut butter for healthy fats, and suddenly, breakfast is chock full of joy again.

Craving waffles? Top one with Greek yogurt instead of just syrup. Now you have protein and happiness.

2) Cottage Cheese: Creamy & Versatile

Spread some on toast and top it with fruit for a sweet breakfast. Feeling savory? Add one hard-boiled egg (for the egg lovers out there, just not seven, okay?) and a dash of hot sauce. Protein, fiber and a kick of spice. Now that’s hot.

3) Breakfast Sandwich: Classic Comfort

Make a classic breakfast sandwich with one or two eggs (again, not seven!), cheese, some veggies and ham or sausage on a bagel or between two slices of bread. It’s balanced and comforting, yet still high in protein.

4) Milk: The Underrated Hero

Packed with protein and calcium for strong bones, milk is a simple but effective choice. Pour over cereal or drink it straight. Sometimes, the easiest options are the best.

5) Nuts & Seeds: The Mighty Munchies

Plant-based protein that is super versatile. Sprinkle on oatmeal, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. Crunch + protein = a breakfast win.

You can hit your protein goals without turning breakfast into a competitive eating event. Variety is cool. Fiber is cool. With these high-protein alternatives, you can enjoy gains without the gas.