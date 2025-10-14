From SoulCycle to Solidcore: Ranking Every Workout Class I’ve Tried

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With so many workout classes out there, ranging from high-intensity cycling to slow and steady pilates, it can be challenging to figure out which one fits your vibe. Over the past few years, I have tried five different types of classes, each with its own unique energy and sense of community. I was often encouraged to try new workouts as a social activity, usually tagging along with friends or my mom to the classes they love the most. No matter the style, I have found that the best way to enjoy a workout class is to go with people you love and turn it into something fun you can tackle together, hyping each other up along the way. Here is a breakdown of each class to help you decide which ones are worth trying!

Yoga Classes

I attended my first ever exercise class in eighth grade, when my best friend and I signed up for weekly yoga classes together. While we were by far the youngest in the room, we loved going every Thursday evening after school, and I remember always leaving feeling super relaxed. The studio was spacious and filled with lots of sunlight (since we went after school, we usually caught the sunset), and every instructor had a calm, soothing voice. They guided us through each pose at a slow pace, making it very easy to follow, and occasionally came around to adjust our posture to get the most out of each pose. While not everyone considers yoga to be a “real” workout, I left most classes sore and tired, with the added bonus of feeling very stretched and relaxed. One benefit I gained was flexibility. I am already decently flexible at only 5 feet tall, but I think taking these classes regularly at a young age helped build it even more. At the end of each class, we would lie on our mats in the Savasana pose with our eyes closed as the instructor walked around, spraying a lavender mist above our heads. The session would always end with a positive affirmation, leaving everyone in a peaceful, uplifted state. Unfortunately, the studio that I went to shut down during COVID-19, but I loved going to these classes every week and would recommend them to anyone looking to explore a more relaxing workout experience.

Pros: Peaceful, easy to follow

Cons: Usually need your own mat, can be repetitive

Rating: 7/10

Orangetheory

The second workout class I tried was Orangetheory. I started Orangetheory during my senior year of high school when I joined my mom on one of her regular workouts, and I immediately fell in love. These classes are broken up into three blocks, starting with either 20 minutes on the treadmill, 20 minutes on the erg (rowing) or 20 minutes on the weight floor. The entire room is lit up by bright orange lights, and each class is accompanied by an hour-long playlist of mashups, remixes and upbeat EDM songs to get you pumped for a great workout. Every instructor prioritizes safety and good form, but they also urge you to push yourself to the best of your ability. Directions are given throughout the class with the use of a microphone, whether the instructor is telling you to increase your pace or switch to a new exercise. Overall, Orangetheory delivers an excellent workout and I always leave feeling energized and ready for the day.

Pros: Fast-paced, exciting

Cons: Expensive, high intensity/potential for injury

Rating: 8/10

CorePower Yoga

I first tried CorePower Yoga last summer when a friend invited me to join her for a class. CorePower felt like a blend of yoga and Orangetheory, combining mindful, yoga-based movement and high-energy, full-body exercises. The session I did was a full-body workout packed with cardio, and it also included a hot yoga portion with the room heated to 95 degrees (I have never sweat so much in my life). Each person sets up a yoga mat with various weights, resistance bands and yoga blocks to assist throughout the session. During the class, we mixed yoga poses, free weight exercises and cardio activities like jumping jacks and mountain climbers to achieve the intensity of a good workout. The instructor was a total badass, moving through the workout effortlessly while I found myself needing a break every few minutes. That being said, I left feeling like I had gotten an amazing workout. One of the great things about CorePower is the variety; they offer different levels of intensity and heat, so you can tailor the experience to what you are in the mood for.

Pros: Affordable, great bang for your buck

Cons: Can be too intense (especially with the heat)

Rating: 9/10

Solidcore

Just a few weeks ago, I tried Solidcore at the suggestion of my roommate. Of all the classes I have taken, this one felt the most intimidating, mainly because of the setup. Each person works out on a pilates “carriage,” using various handles, straps and resistance bands to target specific muscles and achieve the burn that comes with a good workout. Solidcore was by far the slowest-paced class, even compared to yoga. That slower pace works well for those who enjoy controlled, intentional pilates-based movements, but if you are looking for a high-intensity, heart-pounding cardio session, this might not be your vibe. Solidcore was not my personal favorite, especially since when I pay for a workout class, I want to leave out of breath and feeling like I barely survived. That being said, I am glad I tried it, and I would recommend Solidcore to anyone who prefers a more controlled, steady-paced pilates workout.

Pros: Each class has its own fun music theme, felt like a cute pilates baddie

Cons: Expensive, not as intense as I would have hoped

Rating: 6/10

SoulCycle

Rounding out the list with a bang is SoulCycle. By far the best workout class I have ever tried, it is incomparable to anything else. There is something incredibly powerful about pedaling in sync with a room full of people; it creates this sense of community and motivation that is hard to describe. The studio atmosphere is an experience in itself. The lights shift colors with the music (bright blues and purples for high-energy tracks, red for sexy, empowering beats, dim orange during calmer recovery songs, etc.) and it honestly feels like the instructors double as DJs, perfectly matching and building up the energy of the crowd. The last class I went to was Selena Gomez vs. Justin Bieber themed, so of course the music was out of this world (go listen to Selena Gomez’s “Come & Get It (Jump Smokers Remix)” right freaking now). I leave every class with 10 new songs added to my playlist, and sometimes you can even find your instructor’s playlists linked to their profile on the SoulCycle app to replay during your own workouts. The staff is also amazing, especially for newcomers. During your first few visits, they will walk you to your bike, adjust the seat to your height and make sure you are properly secured into your pedals. If the classes weren’t so expensive, I would go every day, so I recommend checking out their membership plans to get the best deal. I genuinely love SoulCycle and would recommend it to anyone looking for an intense, music-driven and empowering workout.

Pros: Upbeat, great music, fun class themes

Cons: Expensive, can be hard to get in and out of the bike at first

Rating: 10/10