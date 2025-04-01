Why I CHAARG: The Scoop on NCSU’s Women’s Workout Group

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who exercised consistently in high school, one of my lifestyle goals when I made the transition into my first year of college was to remain active. Carmichael Gym is one of the highlighted locations on the tour of North Carolina State University, and I was eager to try out the various machines and equipment it had to offer. My workouts in high school, while effective, were always aimed at preparation for specific sports, so it was very rare that I experimented with fitness outside of weight training and cardio. Exercise and fitness was something that I felt obligated to do, rather than for the fun of it. However, ever since joining NCSU’s chapter of CHAARG, my relationship to fitness has become considerably healthier. Exercise feels more like my friend rather than an acquaintance that I hang out with for convenience.

According to their website, CHAARG is an acronym that stands for Changing Health Attitudes + Actions to Recreate Girls. The organization was founded in 2012 at Ohio State University by Elisabeth Tavierne after noticing a divide in the campus rec room and how a lot of women looked bored and uncomfortable in the gym setting. CHAARG’s setup is best summed up as a group of students try out different workouts each week. These can range from laidback weight training exercises in the campus gym to intense spin-cycling rides that make it impossible to walk the next day. The more a workout pushes you out of your comfort zone, the better.

I first encountered CHAARG during the first week of class back in the fall while they were tabling at the Student Union. Intrigued, I asked one of my mutual friends from home if she knew anything about the organization only to discover that she was already a member. She recommended I try it, and since I was eager for new experiences, I decided to give CHAARG a chance for my freshman year.

NCSU’s CHAARG operates on a weekly schedule, with a workout every Tuesday and Thursday. Workout signups are sent out in a newsletter each Sunday night (From personal experience, you’ve got to be very quick to sign up, especially for the more unconventional workouts. They fill up very quickly!). In addition to workouts, CHAARG also holds seasonal/holiday socials and small group activities. These small groups are essentially hangouts outside of both the workouts and the natural stressors that college life entails. You can essentially do anything in these small groups. Some of the activities I’ve taken part in include coffee runs, clay sculpting, and enjoying the candy salad trend while watching Scooby-Doo. To me, the small groups offer myself and other CHAARG members to connect through aspects other than exercise, and thus, become closer friends in the process.

I got the opportunity to ask three members of the NCSU chapter executive board some questions regarding the appeal and opportunities associated with CHAARG. I also want to issue a huge thank you to Hali Arrington for not only relaying these questions to the executive board, but giving me clarifications on information when needed.

What prompted you to join CHAARG initially?

Kayla Gordon, Vice President of Membership

“After running track and cross country throughout all of middle and high school, I really felt the need to switch up the way I’ve worked out. I stumbled upon a couple of girls tabling for CHAARG in Talley during my first week of classes at State and knew I had found the perfect thing. Having the opportunity to try different workouts, including everything from yoga to cycling to Pilates to aerial silks, was a great way to find what I enjoyed for fitness.”

Emma Poyer, Vice President of Media

“I knew coming into college that I wanted to find comfort and community on campus, so I sought out a club I knew I would feel supported in!”

How different or similar is CHAARG compared to your fitness routines pre-college?

Julia Hutchinson, Secretary

“Prior to college, I truly did not have a fitness routine. I would occasionally go on hikes with my family, but I was intimidated by working out in a gym setting. Now, I feel confident walking into a gym as well as trying all different types of workouts. I feel very well rounded in my fitness, as we often do a combination of strength and cardio.”

Hali Arrington, Events Coordinator

“Before college, my fitness routine was more independent and mostly consisted of soccer and volleyball drills: core, cardio, and strength training. CHAARG introduced me to a much wider variety of workouts, many of which I wouldn’t have tried on my own. The biggest difference is the community aspect—having a group of women to support and motivate each other makes exercising more enjoyable. However, the focus on personal growth and consistency in fitness has remained the same.”

Why do you think so many women are drawn to CHAARG?

Hali Arrington

“I think so many women are drawn to CHAARG because it creates a welcoming and encouraging environment where they can explore fitness without intimidation. It’s more than just working out—it’s about building confidence, making friendships, and discovering new ways to stay active. The variety of workouts keeps things exciting and helps people find what they truly enjoy. Plus, the strong sense of community makes it easier to stay accountable and motivated.”

Julia Hutchinson

“I think the draw to CHAARG is our supportive and beginner-friendly environment! Everyone is trying new workouts, and we all uplift each other while doing so. Having a dedicated time to destress and work out with friends during the school week has been life-changing to my college experience!”

What are some of the responsibilities that come with being on the exec board?

Hali Arrington

“Being on the exec board comes with a variety of responsibilities, including planning workouts, coordinating events, and fostering engagement within the chapter. It requires strong organization and communication skills to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Supporting and motivating members is also a key part of the role, as we want to create an inclusive and inspiring space for everyone. Additionally, we work closely with each other to promote CHAARG’s mission and maintain a positive, encouraging community.”

Emma Poyer

“I’ve taken on different responsibilities through being on the executive board, my main ones being communication, time management, and teamwork!”

What has been the most interesting workout you’ve taken part in since joining CHAARG?

Hali Arrington

“A cardio dance class with AKT Briar Creek. It was something I had never done before, and I loved how empowering and high-energy it was. The workout pushed me both physically and mentally, and I appreciated learning a new skill in a supportive setting. It was a great mix of cardio and strength, and I left feeling accomplished and motivated.”

Kayla Gordon

“There have been so many incredible workouts that I never would have been able to try without CHAARG, but I think my favorite might have to be Jazzercise! I love music and dancing (even though I’m not very good) and it’s a lot of fun getting to do so for fitness in such a supportive environment like CHAARG is. We definitely had a great time and a lot of laughs!”

Emma Poyer

“The most interesting workout I’ve done since joining CHAARG is definitely pole dancing!”

Julia Hutchinson

“The most interesting workout I’ve taken part in has been goat yoga! It was so awesome to be able to work with a local farm and get a good yoga workout in + play with some adorable goats!”

An enthusiastic goat mid-yawn at the goat yoga event!

If you’re curious to learn more about NCSU’s CHAARG chapter, you can find more information on the organization’s Instagram page, which provides updates and photos of their bi-weekly workouts. Additionally, if there are any collegiate readers outside of NCSU who are interested in participating or learning more about CHAARG on their campus, you can visit https://chaarg.com/chapters/ to search for each and every school where CHAARG has an active presence.