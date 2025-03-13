The Unofficial Guide to Surviving Midterms Without Crying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that dreadful time of year again—midterms. You can feel it everywhere across campus: the panic, the distress, the urge to stay in bed and pretend that your work doesn’t exist. But do not worry! You don’t have to spend the next week crying in the library or furiously scribbling notes. With a little hope, a lot of caffeine, and some strategic late-night snacking, you can survive midterms with your sanity (mostly) intact.

Here’s your unofficial, totally unqualified guide to surviving the chaos that are midterms:

1. Caffeine: Your Lifeline

Let’s face it: caffeine is the only thing keeping you alive during finals week. Whether it’s coffee, tea, soda, or energy drinks, you’re going to need a steady supply to fuel your all-nighters, exams, and ten-page long essays. At this point, your bloodstream is probably more caffeine than actual blood. But don’t worry—it’s a small price to pay for remembering solutions to calculus problems.

Pro Tip: If you’re already addicted to coffee (aren’t we all?), try alternating between coffee and tea to avoid a full-on caffeine crash. Also, remember to hydrate, because you should be getting some form of water intake.

2. The Late-Night Study Snacks That Keep You Going

When the clock hits midnight, your brain will start to short-circuit. It’ll be hard to focus and even harder to resist the urge to scroll through TikTok for an hour. But the key to success (or at least, survival) is the perfect study snack. You need something that won’t ruin your focus but will satisfy that sweet or salty craving.

Trail mix : It’s got the protein for energy but also the candy to keep your taste buds entertained. It’s a study snack, but it’s also a mini-party in your mouth.

: It’s got the protein for energy but also the candy to keep your taste buds entertained. It’s a study snack, but it’s also a mini-party in your mouth. Instant noodles : Because nothing says “I’m thriving” like slurping up a cup of ramen while reviewing your notes for the umpteenth time. Bonus points if you manage to get all the water-to-noodle ratios correct in the microwave.

: Because nothing says “I’m thriving” like slurping up a cup of ramen while reviewing your notes for the umpteenth time. Bonus points if you manage to get all the water-to-noodle ratios correct in the microwave. Candy: Let’s be real—if you’re not eating sweets, or especially not chocolate, during finals week, you’re doing it wrong. It’s the fuel for those struggling moments.

Remember: Nothing too healthy. You want to maintain just the right balance of junk food to keep your energy up but also leave you questioning your life choices at 3 a.m.

3. Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Good Cry (It’s Therapeutic)

Let’s be honest—at least once during exams week, you’re going to lose it. It’s going to happen. The sheer weight of deadlines, exams, and caffeine withdrawals will build up, and you’ll have a mini meltdown. It might happen in the library. It might happen in your dorm room. Or it might happen at 4 a.m. in front of your computer screen as you realize you’ve been studying the wrong chapter for the last two hours.

And that’s okay.

Sometimes, crying is the only thing that can release the tension. It’s your body’s way of saying, “I’m doing my best, but I really need some rest (and maybe even a hug).” After the tears, take a deep breath, hydrate, and remember that exam week is just temporary. You got this.

4. The Art of Last-Minute Cramming

We’ve all been there. Sitting down to study the night before the exam, flipping through pages of notes you barely remember taking. “Why did I wait until the last minute?!” you’ll wonder, frantically working. Here’s the reality: Last-minute cramming isn’t as ineffective as it sounds. It’s all about getting the highlights in your brain one last time.

Focus on the big-picture concepts, and if you don’t know the small details? Skip them. Trust your brain to work its magic.

5. Take Breaks—But, Like, Really Take Them

Study breaks are a necessary evil during exam week. You can’t study for hours, so take breaks. Set a quick timer to do something completely mindless. Maybe that is something like scrolling through Instagram, texting a friend, or just staring at the wall for a while. The key is to step away from the textbooks so your brain can reset. Looking at material with a fresh, relaxed eye is imperative to success.

You can even be active if you want! Do a quick walk outside, go to the gym, or just rest and take a 5-minute nap. You deserve it.

6. Be Kind to Yourself

When it’s all over, don’t forget to give yourself credit. Exam week is tough, but you did it! Whether you aced your exams or barely scraped through, remember: you survived, and that’s all that matters.

Maybe you’ll treat yourself to a nap or a comfort meal. But most importantly, take a deep breath, relax, and know that you’re one step closer to another semester over.

Good luck, and remember: You’ve totally got this—just don’t forget to take a nap afterward and enjoy your spring break!