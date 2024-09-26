Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Self-care
Self-care
The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Dream Self-Care Routine

Ishita Rao
Self-care is essential for everyone—whether you’re a girl or a guy. As college students, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget about nurturing both your mental health and your living space. Taking a day for self-care is the perfect way to press pause, recharge, and reset. Here are a few ways to make the most of your much-needed mental refresh.

1. Cleaning Your Space

A cluttered space can quickly lead to a disorganized life and mindset. To kickstart my reset, I always begin by tidying up my environment. I clear out the trash, tackle the laundry, wipe down my counters, and organize everything. This process not only helps me regain control but also makes me feel more composed and centered. For me, this step is crucial—trying to practice self-care in a messy space feels counterproductive, so a clean and organized environment is essential for a true mental and physical reset.

2. Reset Beverage

Another thing I enjoy during self-care is making a special drink to sip on. Some of my favorites include matcha lattes, iced coffee, or green tea. It helps set the mood for relaxation and adds a touch of calm to the experience.

3. Hot Shower or Bath

One of the simplest ways to feel luxurious and pampered is by taking a bath. Enhance the experience with bubble bath, bath bombs, or salts for that lavish feeling. To make it seasonal and festive, you can incorporate your favorite scents- now that it’s fall, I love using autumn-scented bath bombs and lighting cozy candles to create the perfect relaxing atmosphere. While you do this, you can also put on a face or eye mask!

The same goes for taking a shower- there is no better way to reset starting with yourself. Using Fall scents in the shower can also help you feel more festive and lavish!

4. Post-Shower

Another way I practice self-care and reset is by doing my skincare and haircare routine right after a shower. I start with my favorite nourishing lotions to hydrate my skin, followed by a hair mask to replenish and strengthen my hair. To complete the experience, I slip into my coziest pajamas, creating the perfect blend of comfort and self-pampering. It’s my favorite way to unwind and prioritize myself after a long day.

5. Leisure activities

After finishing my self-care routine and being in a clean, organized environment, I like to do something that supports my mental well-being. Whether it’s journaling, planning my week, tidying up my bag, reading a book, or starting a new show, it’s important to make time for activities I genuinely enjoy. Finding that time can be tough, so on my self-care days, I use it as an opportunity to step away from my busy schedule and focus entirely on myself and my personal space. It’s a necessary break to recharge and reset. 

