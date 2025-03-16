Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman Covering Her Face With Her Hands
Photo by Kat Jayne from Pexels
Bill Maher Mocked a Woman’s Disability—Why That’s Not a Joke

Kaitlyn Potts
“This Rhode Island woman who says she suffers from Restless Genital Syndrome, a condition that causes genital tingling. (She) takes any more extreme measures, like having surgery or more operations, she has to do one thing. Move her phone.”

https://www.hbo.com/real-time-with-bill-maher/season-23/7-march-7-2025-david-sedaris-jon-tester-alyssa-farah-griffin

On March 7th, 2025, well-known comedian and political commentator Bill Maher had his weekly talk show broadcast on HBO. At the near end, he randomly brings up a photo of Scarlet Kaitlin Wallen in a hospital bed with her phone on her lap, referring to her as “this Rhode Island woman”. After he makes the joke, the audience laughs as if it’s nothing and then moves on with the segment. Reproductive disorders, especially those that predominantly affect women, should not be treated as a punchline.

Scarlet Kaitlin Wallen is a very courageous woman who shared her story about PGAD with the New York Post. Once her story became public, she dealt with public scrutiny, with comments from men making suggestive comments about “curing” her or telling her to “just get married”. One commenter disturbingly wrote, “I need my wife to get this disease”, trivializing the suffering of those with PGAD. Unfortunately, statements such as these are why many women with PGAD suffer in silence and are afraid or embarrassed about getting treatment.

To help understand the insensitivity of mocking a woman with this condition, here’s a brief overview of what exactly Scarlet’s condition is. While sometimes called Restless Genital Syndrome, it is also known as Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD). It is more than just a bit of “genital tingling”; it is much worse and more complicated than that. It causes relentless, involuntary arousal that severely impacts quality of life. It’s unwanted sexual arousal that cannot be relieved by orgasms. Not for every case, but some instances of PGAD include spontaneous orgasms against the person’s will. Causes of the condition vary from person to person, and there is no cure for this rare disorder, but one thing for sure is this: it isn’t fun or pleasurable; it is nonstop suffering and downright painful.

A study was published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine about management and treatment for this condition, which concluded that PGAD is associated with high suicide rates among women. Within the study, a survey was completed by women with PGAD, which showed that 54% of them had experienced some degree of suicidal ideation. Symptoms also include depression, anxiety, panic attacks, stress, and impairment of daily activities. This also further demonstrates that PGAD is not something to laugh at or make fun of.

If you believe you might have PGAD, do not be afraid to ask a medical professional for help.

