Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Horse At The Park B&W
Horse At The Park B&W
Anna Thetard / Her Campus
MUJ | Culture

Stable? That’s for Horses

Niamat Dhillon Student Contributor, Manipal University Jaipur
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gen Z doesn’t dream of being stable. We dream of aesthetic spirals, crying with ring lights on, and turning red flags into relationship goals. Emotional instability isn’t a phase, it’s our brand identity.

There was a time when breakdowns meant quietly crying into a pillow while pretending to sleep. Now? It’s content. Gen Z has singlehandedly made emotional spirals look Pinterest-worthy. Crying selfies with mascara running like abstract art. Notes app poetry titled “when everything hurts ad nauseam.” Bedroom fairy lights twinkling in the background like they’re co-starring in your depressive episode.

We don’t just cry. We curate it. There’s a Spotify playlist for every tier of breakdown: “sad but vibey,” “crying in a bathroom at a party,” “songs that make me feel like I’m drowning but I’m still hot.” Tumblr-core reincarnated as Reels-core and suddenly sadness has a colour palette. Beige for burnout. Pink for delulu. Black-and-white edits for when you want to look like a misunderstood indie film.

We don’t heal our trauma, we moodboard it.

Emojis Friends Funny Fun Happy Emotions
Molly Longest / Her Campus

Why are we meme-ifying mental health?

Our parents said “don’t tell anyone, what will people say?” We said “make a meme, what will people like?” That’s how Gen Z copes. Sending your friend a meme captioned “haha I want to kick a wall” is somehow both therapy and affection. Memes are our group counselling sessions, except the therapist is SpongeBob screaming into the void.

But here’s where it gets spicy. Are we normalising mental health talk, or are we romanticising being mentally unwell? It’s a fine line between “opening up about depression” and “performing instability like it’s an accessory.” We laugh because it hurts less. But when every conversation starter is “I’m so unhinged lol,” it feels less like destigmatisation and more like unpaid improv.

We turned our disorders into punchlines, and the punchline is we still need therapy.

influencer merch
Original Photo by Celina Aquino

Capitalism but make it relatable™

Capitalism saw our spirals and said: limited edition merch drop incoming. Now you can buy tote bags that say “mentally unstable but cute,” mugs that say “crying is cardio,” and enamel pins shaped like anxiety meds. Therapy who? Retail therapy, babes.

Streaming platforms joined the hustle. Entire genres exist for our suffering: “trauma-core,” “sad girl autumn,” “chaotic millennial comedy.” They package up our instability with catchy soundtracks and call it prestige television. Even wellness brands aren’t safe. They’ll sell you a lavender candle labelled “for when you’re too unhinged to text back.”

We don’t just vibe with instability, we monetised it.

Love Is Blind S3 E5 00 45 09 02R?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

What’s with the seduction of chaos in relationships?

This is where it gets truly feral. Gen Z has decided toxic = sexy. We turned “red flag” into “red aesthetic.” If he leaves you on read for three business days, that’s not avoidance, it’s “mysterious.” If she love-bombs you at 2 AM and ghosts by 8 AM, that’s not chaos, it’s “passionate.”

We meme about not wanting a “bare minimum boyfriend” but secretly keep writing breakup poetry about that one man who said “wyd” once and never followed up. Stability in relationships gets called boring, yet we’ll cry over an 11-day Snapchat streak like it’s Shakespearean tragedy.

We say we want healthy love, but our Spotify Wrapped is 90% heartbreak anthems.

chelsea and bliss talk on love is blind
Netflix

The double-edged sword of openness.

Here’s the paradox: we are the most vocal generation about mental health. Therapy isn’t taboo, it’s Tuesday. We roast toxic families on Twitter, we call out burnout culture, we casually drop “my therapist said” in conversation. That’s huge.

But openness has its own peer pressure. If you’re not oversharing your trauma online, are you even relatable? Being happy feels suspicious. Being stable feels like a flex. Suddenly you feel like you have to curate sadness just to prove you’re Gen Z enough.

We glamorised pain so hard that being okay feels like rebellion.

Euphoria Mental Health?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
HBO

Here are the pop-culture receipts.

The evidence is everywhere. Euphoria taught us spirals can be glittery. Fleabag made emotional mess the sexiest personality trait. BoJack Horseman convinced us nihilism is a lifestyle. Even Disney betrayed us with Encanto’s Luisa sobbing under the weight of family pressure peak Gen Z core memory.

🐴 Related: Mental Health in Hollywoo: The Tragic Flaws of BoJack Horseman

Music? Don’t get me started. Lana Del Rey turned crying into couture. Billie Eilish whispered her way into our collective depressive playlist. Olivia Rodrigo made heartbreak look like Olympic sport. Taylor Swift literally encapsulates “Sad Girl Autumn” like seasonal depression was an aesthetic capsule collection.

Instability doesn’t just have a soundtrack anymore, it has an entire cinematic universe.

Shush, we still crave being stable!

Here’s the gag though. Beneath all the chaos-core memes and depression merch, Gen Z is exhausted. We don’t actually want to be unstable. We want peace. Enter the “soft life” trend: stable jobs, plants that don’t die in two days, partners who text back before your skeleton decays.

Stability is getting a glow-up. Green flags are hotter than bad boys. Healthy communication slaps harder than toxic manipulation. Going to therapy is the new “mysterious.” We’re realising that stability isn’t boring, not even revolutionary, it is essential for us.

So yeah. Stability may be for horses. But secretly? We’re all tired of galloping through chaos. We meme our pain, aestheticise our breakdowns, and romanticise toxicity, but deep down, we want a soft place to land.

Cry cute, spiral aesthetic, meme your heartbreak if you must. But don’t forget: healing is the real plot twist.

Served with caffeine, chaos, and comfort by Her Campus at MUJ.
Written mid-spiral but full of stable delusion by Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ. Because sometimes the horse girl wins.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-

"No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit." Niamat Dhillon is the President of Her Campus at Manipal University Jaipur, where she oversees the chapter's operations across editorial, creative, events, public relations, media, and content creation. She’s been with the team since her freshman year and has worked her way through every vertical — from leading flagship events and coordinating brand collaborations to hosting team-wide brainstorming nights that somehow end in both strategy decks and Spotify playlists. She specialises in building community-led campaigns that blend storytelling, culture, and campus chaos in the best way possible. Currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Data Science, Niamat balances the world of algorithms with aesthetic grids. Her work has appeared in independent magazines and anthologies, and she has previously served as the Senior Events Director, Social Media Director, Creative Director, and Chapter Editor at Her Campus at MUJ. She’s led multi-platform launches, cross-vertical campaigns, and content strategies with her signature poetic tone, strategic thinking, and spreadsheet obsession. She’s also the founder and editor of an indie student magazine that explores identity, femininity, and digital storytelling through a Gen Z lens. Outside Her Campus, Niamat is powered by music, caffeine, and a dangerously high dose of delusional optimism. She responds best to playlists, plans spontaneous city trips like side quests, and has a scuba diving license on her vision board with alarming priority. She’s known for sending chaotic 3am updates with way too many exclamation marks, quoting lyrics mid-sentence, and passionately defending her font choices, she brings warmth, wit, and a bit of glitter to every team she's part of. Niamat is someone who believes deeply in people. In potential. In the power of words and the importance of safe, creative spaces. To her, Her Campus isn’t just a platform — it’s a legacy of collaboration, care, and community. And she’s here to make sure you feel like you belong to something bigger than yourself. She’ll hype you up. Hold your hand. Fix your alignment issues on Canva. And remind you that sometimes, all it takes is a little delulu and a lot of heart to build something magical. If you’re looking for a second braincell, a hype session, or a last-minute problem-solver, she’s your girl. Always.