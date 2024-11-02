Mental Health in Hollywoo: The Tragic Flaws of BoJack Horseman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few shows that you might start watching as “just another cartoon” to take a breather might end up resonating with you on a deeply emotional and existential crisis level quite like BoJack Horseman. Behind its colourful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and clever one-liners lies a series that delves into the complexities of mental health with a level of nuance and honesty rarely seen on television. At its heart is BoJack Horseman, a washed-up 90s sitcom star grappling with a toxic blend of self-sabotage, trauma, addiction, and an overwhelming sense of worthlessness. His journey through the show offers a raw and painful portrayal of mental health struggles that strikes a chord with viewers, particularly those of us who face similar issues in our own lives.

The brilliance of BoJack Horseman lies in how it examines the inner turmoil of a man- or horse, or horse-man, in this case- who seems to have everything, yet constantly finds himself trapped in a cycle of self-destructive behaviour. Through BoJack’s character arc, the show presents a sobering commentary on the realities of depression, addiction, trauma, and the illusion of success in Hollywood.

The Darkness Beneath the Fame

At first glance, BoJack appears to embody the quintessential image of a Hollywood personality whose star has waned- rich, famous, and well-known, yet burdened with deep-seated unhappiness. The show’s portrayal of BoJack’s depression is not romanticised but instead captures the insidious nature of the disorder. He constantly seeks external validation, thinking that achieving fame or being loved by others will somehow “fix him” by filling the void inside him. However, as with many who suffer from depression, BoJack finds that no amount of external success or recognition can quell the inner turmoil. Personally, I felt that after Bojack starred in “Secretariat”, that it would “fix him”- but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Moreover, it got me thinking about all the times I felt like a certain achievement would bring me some sense of deep-rooted peace but I felt unsatiated.

BoJack’s struggle with depression is so powerful in its relatability. We, who have experienced similar feelings, can see ourselves in BoJack’s shoes to find happiness. He is constantly searching for meaning in superficial achievements: a new role in a prestigious film, rekindling old relationships, or chasing fleeting moments of pleasure through substance abuse. But none of these things bring him the peace he so desperately craves. The show depicts the reality that depression isn’t something that can be fixed overnight, and that it often manifests in self-destructive behaviour.

In BoJack Horseman, depression is shown not as a “quirky” character trait but as a deeply rooted, debilitating mental health condition that has many consequences on both the person suffering and those around them. Even the show’s comic relief, Todd, is shown to struggle with issues of his own. From our resident girl boss, Princess Carolyn, to introvert nerd turned author, Diane, to airhead funster, Mr. Peanutbutter- everyone represents actual, human struggles and if simply put, pain.

Self-Sabotage: The Cycle of Destruction

BoJack consistently ruins opportunities for growth or happiness, whether it’s through his addiction, his inability to maintain relationships, or his destructive behaviour in the face of success. This to me is one of his most tragic flaws. The recurring theme is a core part of his character arc and highlights the harsh reality of how self-sabotage can perpetuate mental health struggles.

For BoJack, self-sabotage seems to stem from a deeply ingrained belief that he doesn’t deserve happiness or success. Even when he’s presented with opportunities for personal growth, he finds ways to tear them down, either by relapsing into old habits or acting out in ways that alienate those around him. I believe that BoJack’s self-sabotage is not simply an act of recklessness but a symptom of his deeper issues with self-worth and emotional trauma.

In my opinion, one of the most heart-wrenching examples of BoJack’s self-sabotage is his relationship with Hollyhock, a character who enters his life later in the series as his half-sister. Their relationship presents an opportunity for BoJack to finally experience a healthy familial bond. But BoJack ends up pulling a Bojack- as he grows close to her, his destructive tendencies cause him to jeopardise their relationship. BoJack’s inability to nurture the one truly innocent connection he has reflects the tragic reality of how mental health struggles can lead to pushing away the people who matter most.

BoJack’s self-sabotage is a powerful commentary on the cyclical nature of mental illness. Just as many individuals struggling with depression, addiction, or trauma may find themselves caught in destructive cycles, BoJack repeatedly falls into the same patterns, unable to break free despite his intentions to change. His actions speak to the difficulty of overcoming one’s own demons, even when the desire for change is there.

Mental Health and Weight of the Past

BoJack’s destructive behaviour is deeply tied to his unresolved trauma, much of which stems from his toxic upbringing. His parents (an emotionally abusive mother and an absentee father) play a significant role in shaping the damaged person he becomes. Throughout the show, we see flashbacks on how BoJack’s childhood trauma has left him emotionally scarred, unable to form healthy relationships or cope with his pain in a constructive way. The relationship between BoJack and his mother, Beatrice, is explored with brutal honesty. Beatrice is cold and distant, never showing BoJack the love or affection he craved as a child. Her own emotional baggage- rooted in the traumatic loss of her brother and her own harsh upbringing- was passed down to BoJack, creating a cycle of pain and emotional neglect.

The show delves into how trauma can shape a person’s behaviour and outlook on life, often leading to destructive coping mechanisms. BoJack’s reliance on alcohol and drugs, his inability to maintain meaningful relationships, and his constant self-loathing are all tied to the unresolved trauma he carries with him. He frequently tries to numb the pain of his past with substance abuse, yet this only perpetuates his feelings of emptiness and self-hatred.

One of the most poignant aspects of BoJack Horseman is how it portrays trauma not as something that can be easily overcome, but as a persistent and deeply ingrained part of BoJack’s life. Even when he attempts to move forward or make amends, the weight of his past continually pulls him back. His character arc illustrates the long-lasting impact of trauma on mental health and the difficulty of breaking free from its grasp.

Throughout the series, BoJack often reflects on his past with a mix of regret and longing. He is haunted by the mistakes he’s made, the people he’s hurt, and the opportunities he’s squandered. While many characters in the show encourage BoJack to move on and make peace with his past, he finds himself unable to do so. A recurring theme in the show is BoJack’s belief that he is fundamentally broken and unworthy of redemption. This belief is reinforced by the toxic relationships he’s formed, as well as his own internalised guilt over the harm he caused. Even when he tries to change, BoJack feels trapped by the weight of his past actions, as though his mistakes define who he is.

This inability to escape the past is something many people struggling with mental health issues can relate to. Whether it’s guilt, shame, or regret, the sense of being weighed down by past decisions can be incredibly debilitating. BoJack’s arc reflects the difficulty of forgiving oneself and the challenge of moving forward after years of self-destructive behaviour.

Everytime I finish watching the show (yes, I’ve watched it thrice now), I find myself debating its ending. Upon searching for the answers, the creators didn’t want to give BoJack a defined “happy” or “sad” ending. They just portrayed everyone’s acceptance towards him as he tries to become a better person. And frankly, I don’t know how that makes me feel. I don’t know if after the things he’s done whether the viewers, me included, would be happy or angry that he’s redeemed himself. It’s like an emotional cliffhanger.

A Mirror to Our Own Struggles

BoJack Horseman resonates with us not only because of its complex characters and dark humour, but because it holds up a mirror to the mental health struggles that many people face in their own lives. BoJack’s journey is one of self-doubt, self-destruction, and, at times, fleeting hope. While he often stumbles and fails, his struggles feel achingly real, offering viewers a rare and honest portrayal of mental illness. Through BoJack’s flaws, trauma, and attempts to find meaning, the show creates a powerful narrative about the realities of living with depression, addiction, and the lasting impact of trauma.

BoJack’s character arc serves as a reminder that mental health is not a linear journey. It’s messy, painful, and often full of setbacks. But BoJack Horseman also emphasises the importance of acknowledging these struggles and the possibility, however distant, of healing and growth.

In the end, BoJack Horseman isn’t just a show about a former sitcom star- it’s a raw and resonant exploration of mental health, and how the battles we fight within ourselves are often the hardest to overcome.

